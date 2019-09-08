Jaguars' Nick Foles exits game with left shoulder injury

  • By Grant Gordon NFL.com
Less than a quarter into his first season as a Jacksonville Jaguar, Nick Foles' day is done and his status is up in the air.

Foles has been ruled out for the remainder of the Jaguars' season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs with a left shoulder injury, the team announced.

Foles lofted his first touchdown pass as a Jaguar to D.J. Chark and moments later was on the sideline in pain and was then headed to the locker room favoring his non-throwing arm.

Rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew out of Washington State is now in for the Jags.

Upon leaving the game, Foles was 5-of-8 for 75 yards and the touchdown with a healthy 132.8 quarterback rating.

Looking to bounce back from a 5-11 2018 season, the Jaguars signed Foles, who led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl crown two seasons past, to a four-year, $88 million contract in March.

