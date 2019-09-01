Waivers roundup: Raiders claim QB DeShone Kizer

Saturday saw several teams go down to the wire making cuts. Sunday was all about teams sifting through the debris to see what they could find on the waiver wire.

Here are the notable moves teams around the league made to their ever-changing rosters:

1. Quarterback DeShone Kizer has been claimed by the Oakland Raiders, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Kizer was waived by the Packers Saturday. The addition temporarily gives the Raiders three backup options for Derek Carr: Kizer, Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman, which should make for an interesting new few days.

2. The Arizona Cardinals added defensive end Jonathan Bullard, defensive backs Kevin Peterson and Charles Washington and offensive linemen Justin Murray and Brett Toth, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Toth made headlines earlier this month after becoming the first student-athlete in the Armed Forces to join a pro team since 2017. The teams plan to release LB Tanner Vallejo.

3. Running back Wendell Smallwood was claimed by the Redskins, per Rapoport and Pelissero. Smallwood was cut from a loaded Eagles backfield on Saturday.

4. Kicker Kaare Vedvik is joining the New York Jets, along with receiver Braxton Berrios, DE John Franklin and DB Bennett Jackson, according to Pelissero. Rapoport also noted the team will release K Taylor Bertolet to make space for Vedvik.

5. Linebacker Malik Jefferson has joined the Cleveland Browns, Rapoport and Pelissero reported. Pelissero added that the Browns also claimed WR Khadarel Hodge and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones.

6. The Denver Broncos claimed center Corey Levin, WR Diontae Spencer, QB Brandon Allen and TE Andrew Beck, per Pelissero.

7. The Miami Dolphins claimed DE Trent Harris and cornerback Ken Webster and will release defensive tackle Adolphus Washington and OL Zach Sterup, according to Rapoport. Pelissero added that Miami also claimed the following: LB Deon Lacey, DE Avery Moss and DB Steven Parker.

8. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed former Redskins RB Samaje Perine, per Pelissero and Rapoport. The team also added WR Pharoh Cooper, Pelissero reported. The team announced that they were waiving WR Josh Malone & LB Hardy Nickerson.

9. The Carolina Panthers have added DB Natrell Jamerson and wideouts Ray-Ray McCloud and Brandon Zylstra.

10. The Detroit Lions claimed former Seahawks RB J.D. McKissic, Pelissero confirmed.

11. The Indianapolis Colts added former Bills DB Ryan Lewis, per Pelissero.

12. The Jacksonville Jaguars have claimed the following players: TEs Seth DeValve and Matt Orzech and RBs Tyler Ervin and Devine Ozigbo, per Pelissero. The team will also cut TE Ben Koyack.

13. The New York Giants claimed WR Cody Core and tackle Eric Smith, Pelissero confirmed.

14. A number of players went unclaimed off the waiver wire: kickers Sam Ficken, Elliott Fry and Giorgio Tavecchio; WR Laquon Treadwell, WR Josh Doctson, QB Paxton Lynch, G Josh Garnett, CB Teez Tabor, RB Josh Adams and WR Keelan Doss.