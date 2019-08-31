Notable NFL roster moves as cutdown deadline nears

It's everyone's least favorite time of year: cutdown day. Teams have until 4 p.m./ET to trim their rosters down to 53 so expect the news to roll in all day.

Roster cuts we are tracking Saturday:

1. The Philadelphia Eagles have waived running back Josh Adams, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Adams rushed for 511 yards and three touchdowns in 2018. Garafolo expects Adams to garner interest on the waiver wire.

2.The New England Patriots are waiving slot receiver Braxton Berrios, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. A 2018 6th-round pick, Berrios missed his entire rookie season on injured reserve. With the Pats receiver corps looking deeper with the return of Josh Gordon and Demaryius Thomas, Berrios was one of the odd men out.

3. The Buffalo Bills are waiving rookie quarterback Tyree Jackson, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The undrafted free agent out of Buffalo played in all four preseason tilts, completing 52.6 percent of his 57 pass attempts with one passing TD, one INT, and added 110 rushing yards on 25 attempts with a rushing score. Jackson could be a practice squad candidate. The Bills are also waiving receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, per Pelissero. McCloud played in 10 games last season, but the offseason upgrades at the position pushed him off the roster in 2019.

4. The Green Bay Packers have cut kicker Sam Ficken. The move has positioned 13-year vet Mason Crosby to be the Week 1 starter.

5. In addition, the Bills released corner Captain Munnerlyn, per Rapoport. The 31-year-old defensive bad was brought in as a veteran with experience in Sean McDermott's defense. Munnerlyn's stay on the roster didn't last the month, however.

6. The Chicago Bears are releasing defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard, per Rapoport. The 2016 third-round pick has compiled 62 tackles and 2 sacks in three seasons in the Windy City, including five starts. The Bears also cut 6-foot-7 undrafted free agent tight end Ian Bunting, per Rapoport.

The team is also waiving WR Thomas Ives, according to his agency.

7. According to Pelissero, the Kansas City Chiefs are sending CB Mark Fields to the Minnesota Vikings.

8.The Cincinnati Bengals have cut offensive lineman John Jerry, Rapoport confirmed via a source familiar with the situation.

9. The Indianapolis Colts have released linebacker Carroll Phillips, per Rapoport.

10. The Cleveland Browns are releasing safety J.T. Hassell, Rapoport confirmed.

11. The Miami Dolphins have waived QB Jake Rudock. The 26-year-old played in three preseason games (one start) for the Dolphins and totaled 366 passing yards, three TDs and one interception.