Notable NFL roster moves ahead of cut down day

NFL cutdown day is Saturday but the Jacksonville Jaguars got an early jump.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Jags released receiver Terrelle Pryor, defensive tackle Datone Jones, and rookie cornerback Saivion Smith.

The Jaguars also released backup quarterback Alex McGough, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Pryor signed with the Jags this offseason after six games with the New York Jets and two games with the Buffalo Bills in 2018. While the 6-foot-4 Pryor offered a veteran presence in a Jags offense littered with young receivers, he didn't flash enough in camp to make the squad. The tweaked hamstring in the third preseason tilt likely didn't aid matters. It's fair to wonder if it's the end of the line for the 30-year-old.

Jones, a 2013 first-round pick by the Green Bay Packers, earned praise throughout Jags camp and compiled 11 tackles during the preseason and a blocked field goal in Thursday's finale. The Jags' depth along the line, however, likely blocked the 29-year-old's path to making the roster. Jones could land with a team not as flush with talent upfront.

Thank you Jacksonville I really wanted to be here. Put my heart & soul into making this squad a better team my journey is not going to end here. Made lots of great connections with my teammates & new coaches. Business is Business sometimes things don't go your way never give up. â Datone Jones AKA TONE_LOCC (@IAM_Dat_One) August 30, 2019

Here is other news we're tracking Friday:

1. Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien told reporters reserve quarterback Joe Webb suffered a "significant" foot injury Thursday, which saw him carted off the field. Rapoport reported Webb is expected to land on injured reserve. Meanwhile, backup AJ McCarron has recovered from a thumb injury suffered early in camp, Rapoport reported.

2. The Raiders are parting ways with Hard Knocks favorite Luke Willson. The veteran tight end signed with Oakland this offseason after spending a year with the Lions.

3. The Baltimore Ravens released kicker Elliott Fry, linebacker Shane Ray, wide receiver Michael Floyd and rookie wide receiver Jaylen Smith.

4. The Detroit Lions are cutting cornerback Teez Tabor, per Pelissero. The former second-round draft pick started just five games over the past two seasons.

5. The Broncos released safety Su'a Cravens, Pelissero reported, per a source. Cravens spent just one season with the team after being traded by the Redskins.

Denver linebacker Todd Davis, who's been sidelined since injuring his calf on the first day of camp, told NFL Network's James Palmer he'll be ready for Week 1.

6. The New England Patriots traded cornerback Duke Dawson and a 2020 seventh-round selection to the Broncos for a sixth-round selection in the same draft, Rapoport reported. Dawson, a second-round pick in the 2018 draft, has yet to appear in a game.

New England is also waiving fullback/tight end Andrew Beck, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

7. The Panthers cut reserve quarterback Taylor Heinicke and wide receiver/return specialist Jayden Mickens, Pelissero reported via sources. Carolina is also releasing cornberback Corn Elder, according to Rapoport.

8. The Cincinnati Bengals believe rookie running back Rodney Anderson tore his ACL Thursday night, Pelissero reported, per a source. Palmer added that it's the same ACL he tore last year at Oklahoma and caused him to fall in the draft. The Bengals are now down to Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard at running back.

9. The Texans have released running back Josh Ferguson, per Rapoport.

10. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers informed linebacker Corey Nelson they're releasing him, Pelissero reported, per a source. It comes just one day after the former Bronco recorded a sack and five tackles.

11. The Jets released running back Elijah McGuire, Rapoport reported. McGuire started five games for New York the past two seasons, averaging 3.3 yards per carry while catching 36 passes.

12. The Falcons released tight end Logan Paulsen, per Rapoport. The 10th-year veteran started 10 games for Atlanta last season, catching nine passes.

13. The Miami Dolphins traded a 2020 seventh-round draft pick for Minnesota Vikings guard Danny Isidora, the team announced.

14. The Philadelphia Eagles have released veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick, Rapoport reported. He's eligible to return to the team in Week 2.

15. The Jacksonville Jaguars released running back Thomas Rawls, who signed with the team in January. The fifth-year back played just one game for the Bengals last year.