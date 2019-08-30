Cuts tracker: NFL teams finalize 53-player rosters

The NFL preseason is over. The season is less than a week away from kicking off -- and that means it's time for teams to trim their rosters.
Here's a team-by-team rundown of all the roster cuts from Saturday's 4 p.m. ET mandatory 53-player limit deadline:
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
TE Logan Paulsen
Baltimore Ravens
QB Joe Callahan, WR Michael Floyd, K Elliott Fry, WR Joe Horn Jr., TE Matt Orzech, LB Shane Ray, WR Jaylen Smith, LB Silas Stewart, G Patrick Vahe, OT Darrell Williams, G Isaiah Williams
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
CB Corn Elder, QB Taylor Heinicke, WR Jayden Mickens
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
LB Curtis Akins, C Kirk Barron, S Demetrious Cox, LS Dan Godsil, CB Tony Lippett, DT Dare Odeyingbo, DT Christian Ringo (injury settlement), LB Sterling Sheffield, DE Immanuel Turner, K Tristan Vizcaino, G Christian Westerman
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
CB Teez Tabor
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
WR Jordan Veasy, DT Caraun Reid
Jacksonville Jaguars
DT Datone Jones, QB Alex McGough, WR Terrelle Pryor, RB Thomas Rawls, CB Saivion Smith, S C.J. Reavis, LB Connor Strachan, LB Davis Tull, OL Josh Wells, LB Ramik Wilson
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings
C Cornelius Edison, RB De'Angelo Henderson
New England Patriots
FB Andrew Beck
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
RB Elijah McGuire, S Santos Ramirez
Oakland Raiders
TE Luke Willson
Philadelphia Eagles
CB Orlando Scandrick, DT Kevin Wilkins
Pittsburgh Steelers
DB Marcelis Branch
San Francisco 49ers
DL Jay Bromley, CB Chris Campbell, DB Jordan Holland, CB Dontae Johnson, OL Wesley Johnson, TE Tyree Mayfield, CB Quinten Rollins, RB Brandon Wilds, OT Sam Young
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB Corey Nelson