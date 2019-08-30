Cuts tracker: NFL teams finalize 53-player rosters

The NFL preseason is over. The season is less than a week away from kicking off -- and that means it's time for teams to trim their rosters.

Here's a team-by-team rundown of all the roster cuts from Saturday's 4 p.m. ET mandatory 53-player limit deadline:

Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons

TE Logan Paulsen

Baltimore Ravens

QB Joe Callahan, WR Michael Floyd, K Elliott Fry, WR Joe Horn Jr., TE Matt Orzech, LB Shane Ray, WR Jaylen Smith, LB Silas Stewart, G Patrick Vahe, OT Darrell Williams, G Isaiah Williams

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

CB Corn Elder, QB Taylor Heinicke, WR Jayden Mickens

Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals

LB Curtis Akins, C Kirk Barron, S Demetrious Cox, LS Dan Godsil, CB Tony Lippett, DT Dare Odeyingbo, DT Christian Ringo (injury settlement), LB Sterling Sheffield, DE Immanuel Turner, K Tristan Vizcaino, G Christian Westerman

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

S Su'a Cravens

Detroit Lions

CB Teez Tabor

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

RB Josh Ferguson

Indianapolis Colts

WR Jordan Veasy, DT Caraun Reid

Jacksonville Jaguars

DT Datone Jones, QB Alex McGough, WR Terrelle Pryor, RB Thomas Rawls, CB Saivion Smith, S C.J. Reavis, LB Connor Strachan, LB Davis Tull, OL Josh Wells, LB Ramik Wilson

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams

Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings

C Cornelius Edison, RB De'Angelo Henderson

New England Patriots

FB Andrew Beck

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

New York Jets

RB Elijah McGuire, S Santos Ramirez

Oakland Raiders

TE Luke Willson

Philadelphia Eagles

CB Orlando Scandrick, DT Kevin Wilkins

Pittsburgh Steelers

DB Marcelis Branch

San Francisco 49ers

DL Jay Bromley, CB Chris Campbell, DB Jordan Holland, CB Dontae Johnson, OL Wesley Johnson, TE Tyree Mayfield, CB Quinten Rollins, RB Brandon Wilds, OT Sam Young

Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LB Corey Nelson

Tennessee Titans

Washington Redskins