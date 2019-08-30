Cuts tracker: NFL teams finalize 53-player rosters

Print
  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
More Columns >

The NFL preseason is over. The season is less than a week away from kicking off -- and that means it's time for teams to trim their rosters.

Here's a team-by-team rundown of all the roster cuts from Saturday's 4 p.m. ET mandatory 53-player limit deadline:

Arizona Cardinals


Atlanta Falcons


TE Logan Paulsen

Baltimore Ravens


QB Joe Callahan, WR Michael Floyd, K Elliott Fry, WR Joe Horn Jr., TE Matt Orzech, LB Shane Ray, WR Jaylen Smith, LB Silas Stewart, G Patrick Vahe, OT Darrell Williams, G Isaiah Williams

Buffalo Bills


Carolina Panthers


CB Corn Elder, QB Taylor Heinicke, WR Jayden Mickens

Chicago Bears


Cincinnati Bengals


LB Curtis Akins, C Kirk Barron, S Demetrious Cox, LS Dan Godsil, CB Tony Lippett, DT Dare Odeyingbo, DT Christian Ringo (injury settlement), LB Sterling Sheffield, DE Immanuel Turner, K Tristan Vizcaino, G Christian Westerman

Cleveland Browns


Dallas Cowboys


Denver Broncos


S Su'a Cravens

Detroit Lions


CB Teez Tabor

Green Bay Packers


Houston Texans


RB Josh Ferguson

Indianapolis Colts


WR Jordan Veasy, DT Caraun Reid

Jacksonville Jaguars


DT Datone Jones, QB Alex McGough, WR Terrelle Pryor, RB Thomas Rawls, CB Saivion Smith, S C.J. Reavis, LB Connor Strachan, LB Davis Tull, OL Josh Wells, LB Ramik Wilson

Kansas City Chiefs


Los Angeles Chargers


Los Angeles Rams


Miami Dolphins


Minnesota Vikings


C Cornelius Edison, RB De'Angelo Henderson

New England Patriots


FB Andrew Beck

New Orleans Saints


New York Giants


New York Jets


RB Elijah McGuire, S Santos Ramirez

Oakland Raiders


TE Luke Willson

Philadelphia Eagles


CB Orlando Scandrick, DT Kevin Wilkins

Pittsburgh Steelers


DB Marcelis Branch

San Francisco 49ers


DL Jay Bromley, CB Chris Campbell, DB Jordan Holland, CB Dontae Johnson, OL Wesley Johnson, TE Tyree Mayfield, CB Quinten Rollins, RB Brandon Wilds, OT Sam Young

Seattle Seahawks


Tampa Bay Buccaneers


LB Corey Nelson

Tennessee Titans


Washington Redskins


Print
"Rolando McClain conditionally reinstated by N..."
300x100 Fantasy Playoff Challenge promo