Practice squad tracker: NFL teams finalize squads

The NFL preseason is over. The season is less than a week away from kicking off -- and that means it's time for teams to build their practice squads.
Here's a team-by-team rundown of all the players who made the 32 practice squads around the league. This list will be updated as practice squads are announced:
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
LB Nate Hall
Carolina Panthers
S Quin Blanding, G Rishard Cook, DE Bryan Cox, Jr., TE Temarrick Hemingway, DT Bijhon Jackson, S Cole Luke, LB Sione Teuhema, WR DeAndrew White
Chicago Bears
OL Alex Bars, QB Tyler Bray, DB Stephen Denmark, LB Jonathan Harris, TE Jesper Horsted, WR Thomas Ives, DB Michael Joseph, OL Sam Mustipher, RB Ryan Nall, LB James Vaughters
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
TE Cole Hikutini, QB Clayton Thorson
Denver Broncos
QB Brett Rypien
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
TE Evan Baylis, RB Tra Carson, CB Kabion Ento, WR Allen Lazard, DL James Looney, T Yosh Nijman, LB Randy Ramsey, LB Brady Sheldon, WR Malik Taylor, QB Manny Wilkins
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
RB Quinton Flowers, QB Phillip Walker
Jacksonville Jaguars
WR Keelan Doss
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
G Chris Brown, G Spencer Drango, CB Kemon Hall, DE Anthony Lanier, WR Jason Moore. RB Detrez Newsome, WR Andre Patton, WR Artavis Scott, TE Matt Sokol
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
DT Gerald Willis
Minnesota Vikings
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
RB Josh Adams
Oakland Raiders
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
DB Marcus Allen, RB Trey Edmunds, OL Derwin Grey, WR Tevin Jones, DL Trevon Mathis, DL Henry Mondeaux, OL Patrick Morris, TE Kevin Rader, TE Christian Scotland-Williamson, LB Robert Spillane
San Francisco 49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, DL Kevin Givens, S Marcell Harris, TE Daniel Helm, WR Malik Henry, LB Elijah Lee, G Ross Reynolds, DL Jeremiah Valoaga, RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
Seattle Seahawks
WR Jazz Ferguson, DL Jachai Polite
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
QB Logan Woodside