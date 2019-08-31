Notable NFL roster moves on cut down Saturday

It's everyone's least favorite time of year: cutdown day. Teams have until 4 p.m./ET to trim their rosters down to 53 so expect the news to roll in all day.

Roster cuts we are tracking Saturday:

1. The Philadelphia Eagles have waived running back Josh Adams. Adams rushed for 511 yards and three touchdowns in 2018.

Wendell Smallwood, like Adams, was another notable backfield casualty on deadline day. A member of the Super LII-winning team two seasons ago, Smallwood racked up career totals of 850 rushing yards (211 carries) and five touchdowns during his three-year tenure with the team. He played in all 16 games (six starts) in 2018.

The team also said goodbye to offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski. The 30-year-old lineman won a ring with the Eagles in 2018.

2. The Carolina Panthers announced their final wave of cuts ahead of the deadline, among them are defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. and linebacker Jared Norris. Cox appeared in 11 games last season -- 18 combined during his two-year stint -- and Norris was a member since 2016 and played in 28 combined games (three in 2018).

3. The New England Patriots are waiving slot receiver Braxton Berrios, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. A 2018 6th-round pick, Berrios missed his entire rookie season on injured reserve. In a deadline day shocker, Demaryius Thomas joined his fellow wideout on the list of cuts. Thomas made his preseason debut in the team's finale against the Giants after working his way back from tearing his Achilles last December.

The Patriots are also releasing Tom Brady's backup Brian Hoyer and trading CB Keion Crossen to the Texans, per Rapoport. The team will move RB Duke Dawson Jr. to the Broncos, as well.

4. The Green Bay Packers cut kicker Sam Ficken. The move has positioned 13-year vet Mason Crosby to be the Week 1 starter.

5. The Buffalo Bills waived rookie quarterback Tyree Jackson. The undrafted free agent out of Buffalo played in all four preseason tilts, completing 52.6 percent of his 57 pass attempts with one passing TD, one INT, and added 110 rushing yards on 25 attempts with a rushing score. Jackson could be a practice squad candidate.

The Bills also waived WR Ray-Ray McCloud. McCloud played in 10 games last season, but the offseason upgrades at the position pushed him off the roster in 2019. Fan favorite RB Christian Wade, the latest rugby-turned-NFL player, was among the wave of cuts, as well.

In addition, the Bills released corner Captain Munnerlyn. The 31-year-old defensive back was brought in as a veteran with experience in Sean McDermott's defense. Munnerlyn's stay on the roster didn't last the month, however. Joining Munnerlyn on the list of secondary cuts (for now) is safety Kurt Coleman. After the Bills placed TE Jason Croom on IR, Coleman's chances of re-joining the team greatly increased.

Source: The #Bills are going to place TE Jason Croom (hand) on Injured Reserve tomorrow. This will allow them to bring back Kurt Coleman for the first week of the season. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019

6. The San Francisco 49ers released G Joshua Garnett and WR Jordan Matthews. Matthews, 27, never appeared in a game for the Niners (he was signed in March) and will continue to rehab his career just three seasons removed from his standout first stint with the Eagles.

7. The Chicago Bears released defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard. The 2016 third-round pick compiled 62 tackles and two sacks in three seasons in the Windy City, including five starts. The Bears also cut 6-foot-7 undrafted free agent tight end Ian Bunting.

The team also waived WR Thomas Ives.

8. Washington Redskins running back Samaje Perine has been waived. Perine, 23, had eight carries for 32 yards in five appearances last season. He was drafted in the fourth round in 2017.

9. The Kansas City Chiefs sent cornerback Mark Fields to the Minnesota Vikings. The team also acquired RB Carlos Hyde from the Texans in exchange for offensive tackle Martinas Rankins.

10. The Cincinnati Bengals have cut OL John Jerry.

Quarterback Jeff Driskel (hamstring) is being placed on injured reserve and could eventually work out an injury settlement with the team. The move indicates that rookie Ryan Finley will back up Andy Dalton to begin the regular season.

11. The Indianapolis Colts released linebacker Carroll Phillips and quarterback Phillip Walker. Jacoby Brissett is the only active QB on the roster Week 1 with Chad Kelly suspended.

12. The Cleveland Browns released safety J.T. Hassell.

The Browns also swung a few trades, acquiring Tennessee Titans WR Taywan Taylor, a third-round selection in 2017, in exchange for a 2020 seventh-round draft pick and swapped 2020 seventh-round picks with the Green Bay Packers in a deal for guard Justin McCray, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero confirmed.

Punter Britton Colquitt and WR Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi were named among the final wave of cuts once the deadline passed. Colquitt, 34, has been in the league since 2009 and was a member of the Browns since 2016. He won a ring with the Broncos in 2016.

Sheehy-Guiseppi was mostly used as a return specialist, but it's his inspiring story that instantly made him a fan and team favorite. He is best known for his captivating 86-yard punt return TD in the team's preseason opener against the Redskins.

13. The Miami Dolphins have waived quarterback Jake Rudock. The 26-year-old played in three preseason games (one start) for the Dolphins and totaled 366 passing yards, three TDs and one interception.

The Dolphins also cut defensive end Cornellius "Tank" Carradine. Carradine, 29, spent all of OTAs and training camp in Miami; in 2018, he appeared in one game for the Raiders.

14. The Seattle Seahawks released defensive tackle Earl Mitchell and defensive end Cassius Marsh.

Slot corner Jamar Taylor is also being released, according to Pelissero. Taylor will become a free agent after being in the running for the job for much of training camp.

Starting WR Jaron Brown will be waived in a move as a result of the blockbuster trade that landed Jadeveon Clowney in Seattle. Brown, a seven-year vet, played in all 16 games (two starts) last season and accrued 166 yards and five TDs. He has 14 starts in a 87 career games played.

15. The Denver Broncos are parting ways with backup quarterback Kevin Hogan.

16. The New Orleans Saints released safety Chris Banjo. Banjo, 29, had been with the Saints since 2016 and was an integral part of their special teams unit.

17. The New York Giants have cut backup quarterback Kyle Lauletta.

18. The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to trade OT Jerald Hawkins and a 2021 seventh-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round pick.

Wideout Eli Rogers, who had just signed a two-year extension in March, was a notable name among today's cuts. Throughout his four-year career, Rogers has showed promise despite being overshadowed at times by struggles that have kept him off the field.

The Bucs have also opted to release outside linebacker Noah Spence, who was drafted by the team 39th overall in 2016. Spence has had a quiet past two seasons -- he spent much of 2017 on IR with a shoulder injury -- after putting up 22 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 12 QB hits his rookie year.

19. The Arizona Cardinals cut tight end Ricky Seals-Jones on Saturday following two seasons in the desert.