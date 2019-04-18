2018 NFL Draft do-over: Broncos pick Josh Allen; Fins take a QB

Nothing beats the excitement of draft night, when you feel like your entire franchise has turned around in one weekend. Or it can leave you with bitter regret. Like the time you were up late scrolling through NFLShop.com and decided, finally, to purchase that Giants Odell Beckham Jr. jersey you've had your eye on, because you heard the GM say the team didn't just sign him to trade him. (Pro tip: Always pick the throwback jersey. I mean, Walter Payton is never getting traded away from the Bears.)

So for the second consecutive year, I would love to give each NFL team a do-over from the previous year's draft. Kind of like that show "Quantum Leap."

I'd like to point out that the first four picks from last year's draft were spot-on. I wouldn't change a thing. Why? Well, let's get started.

PICK 1 Baker Mayfield, QB School: Oklahoma



Typically in an exercise like this, the Browns are taking a mulligan on their QB pick. But this time, they absolutely nailed it with Mayfield, who energized the Browns the first time he stepped on the field during a regular-season game. And with Odell Beckham Jr. in the fold, Cleveland -- the city that coined the phrase rock 'n' roll -- has put together the best supergroup since Temple of the Dog. Say hello to football heaven.



Actual pick: Mayfield.

PICK 2 Saquon Barkley, RB School: Penn State



This will be debated throughout football history for years to come. But I'm cool with the Giants taking Saquon again. I mean, Eli Manning's apparently still got it, so why waste time mocking another quarterback here? Plus, if they end up with Kyler Murray this year? Look out.



Actual pick: Barkley.

PICK 3 Sam Darnold, QB School: USC



Darnold played well enough during his rookie season to show the Jets they made the right choice at No. 3 overall. Now with Le'Veon Bell in his backfield, Darnold has the chance to make that sophomore leap that we've seen from some of the elite quarterbacks recently. Guys like Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff and Mitch Trubisky. The elites.



Actual pick: Darnold.

PICK 4 Denzel Ward, CB School: Ohio State



Ward was a surprising selection, but one that worked out pretty well for the Browns. Like when you order regular fries and you get an accidental curly -- or even better, an onion ring! Ward had the best rookie marks in completion percentage and passer rating against, per Next Gen Stats, and he made the Pro Bowl.



Actual pick: Ward.

PICK 5 Josh Allen, QB School: Wyoming



I mean, I don't think I'm far off when I say that I see in Allen a lot of the guy who should have drafted him: Broncos general manager (and former QB) John Elway. Athletic, tall dudes with cannons for arms. I know Bradley Chubb played really well last year, but the Joe Flacco trade is all the evidence you need that the Broncos would draft a quarterback here if they could do it over.



Actual pick: Bradley Chubb, Edge, N.C. State.

PICK 6 Quenton Nelson, OG School: Notre Dame



The Colts went from having one of the worst offensive lines in football to one of the best, thanks in no small part to Nelson, who didn't miss a snap the entire season and was selected to the All-Pro team. Great draft for the Colts.



Actual pick: Nelson.

PICK 7 Derwin James, S School: Florida State



James is the kind of ballhawking safety that you can build around for years. And he, along with Justin Evans, would be a formidable duo in Tampa Bay. A must for a Bucs defense that had trouble stopping other teams from scoring last year.



Actual pick: Traded to the Bills, who drafted Wyoming QB Josh Allen.

PICK 8 Roquan Smith, LB School: Georgia



Yes, I would still redraft him -- only in this alternate reality, I would sign him immediately. He missed a lot of the offseason program last year due to a contract dispute and still finished third on the team with five sacks. Impressive for a guy who plays middle linebacker in that scheme.



Actual pick: Smith.

PICK 9 Bradley Chubb, Edge School: N.C. State



The 49ers traded for Dee Ford this offseason, but they wouldn't have had to make that move if Chubb had fallen to them last April. The N.C. State product would have solved much of their current pass-rushing needs. ... Or they could've still traded for Ford and paired these two studs together. Whatever works.



Actual pick: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame.

PICK 10 Leighton Vander Esch, LB School: Boise State



The Raiders could use a lot of help on defense. And let's be honest here: Anybody who plays with a neck roll is kind of destined to play for the Raiders. It reminds me of Howie Long running around out there. (And I know Long played a different position. Just go with it.)



Actual pick: Traded to the Arizona Cardinals, who drafted UCLA QB Josh Rosen.

PICK 11 Josh Rosen, QB School: UCLA



The Dolphins moved on from Ryan Tannehill this offseason -- something they should've done a year ago. Rosen instantly becomes the best quarterback Miami's had since Jay Cutler. Rosen never really had a chance in Year 1 with the Cardinals, facing complications like the injuries along the O-line and the offensive coordinator change, so it would be interesting to see what he could do with Adam Gase (who would still be coaching in Miami today if this had happened).



Actual pick: Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama.

PICK 12 Lamar Jackson, QB School: Louisville



The Bills traded up in last year's draft to get their quarterback. But since I have the Broncos being all selfish and taking the quarterback the Bills desired, Jackson is a pretty good option at this point.



Actual pick: Traded to the Buccaneers, who drafted Washington DT Vita Vea.

PICK 13 Darius Leonard, LB School: South Carolina State



You know, I thought about giving the Redskins a receiver here, because it seems like Washington hasn't had a great one since ... Pierre Garcon? Santana Moss? But I will skip the receiver and instead go for Leonard, who was an absolute beast for the Colts last year.



Actual pick: Daron Payne, DT, Alabama.

PICK 14 Jaire Alexander, CB School: Louisville



I hate to be the one who admits this, but the Packers made a really good pick in Alexander last year. However, they won't be able to wait until No. 18 overall to take him like they did last April.



Actual pick: Traded to the Saints, who drafted UTSA edge Marcus Davenport.

PICK 15 Marcus Davenport, Edge School: UTSA



Davenport reminds me of one of those TV shows you binge-watch over a weekend; while it wasn't necessarily the best thing ever, you saw enough good stuff to get you locked in for Season 2. If you line him up opposite Chandler Jones, good night.



Actual pick: Traded to the Raiders, who drafted UCLA OT Kolton Miller.

PICK 16 D.J. Moore, WR School: Maryland



The Ravens need help at the wide receiver position. A lot of it, considering Michael Crabtree and John Brown will be playing elsewhere come September. It's tough to really quantify how good Moore can be, based on the situation he was in last year in Carolina. But I'm going off my original scouting that he will be the best receiver to come out of this draft.



Actual pick: Traded to Bills, who drafted Virginia Tech LB Tremaine Edmunds.

PICK 17 Minkah Fitzpatrick, S School: Alabama



The Chargers nailed it with Derwin James, who really shouldn't have fallen this far in the draft and is thus long gone in this exercise. But here, they still land another safety ... just not one as good as James. Don't get me wrong, Fitzpatrick can play -- but it'd be like going after Mike Trout and coming back with Bryce Harper.



Actual pick: Derwin James, S, Florida State.

PICK 18 Nick Chubb, RB School: Georgia



Hipsters dropped their avocado toast into their iced coffee when the Seahawks went with a running back in the first round. If you're going to do that, at least take one who will be good at the NFL level.



Actual pick: Traded to the Packers, who drafted Louisville CB Jaire Alexander.

PICK 19 Daron Payne, DT School: Alabama



The Cowboys of the '90s thrived on depth along the defensive line. And with a need at the position, Payne would be a solid addition. (Sorry that you lost LVE!)



Actual pick: Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State.

PICK 20 Frank Ragnow, C School: Arkansas



What kind of present do you give to somebody who already needs everything? The Lions seem like they are always searching for linemen. In fact, they took one last year. And while Mike McGlinchey would be an upgrade at either of the Lions' tackle spots, the interior O-line is a more pressing need for this squad. So they stick with Ragnow here.



Actual pick: Ragnow.

PICK 21 Mike McGlinchey, OT School: Notre Dame



The Bengals had a solid running game during Marvin Lewis' run of five straight playoff appearances earlier this decade. But the team's recent decline could also be pinned on the offensive line starting to slip. Taking McGlinchey at No. 21 would be a great way to jump-start the unit's rebuild.



Actual pick: Billy Price, C, Ohio State.

PICK 22 Calvin Ridley, WR School: Alabama



The Bills invested in a quarterback earlier in the draft. And while it would be smart to surround him with talented offensive linemen, taking one of the best receivers off the board also helps.



Actual pick: Traded to the Titans, who drafted Alabama ILB Rashaan Evans.

PICK 23 Sony Michel, RB School: Georgia



The Patriots use the dreaded (from a fantasy perspective, at least) running back by committee, but they found a way to make it work with Michel last year. This time, they don't wait until their second first-round pick to nab him.



Actual pick: Isaiah Wynn, OT, Georgia.

PICK 24 Robert Foster, WR School: Alabama



The Panthers have a huge need for a receiver, and with the two top guys off the board, it would be nice to take a look at Foster, who emerged from the Bills' practice squad to become a solid player. I acknowledge that it's weird taking an undrafted guy, but Foster fills a need.



Actual pick: D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland.

PICK 25 Tremaine Edwards, LB School: Virginia Tech



The Titans took an inside linebacker last year with their first-round pick, but with Edmunds now available in this do-over, I'd have them take the Virginia Tech product instead. Edmunds had some mixed results in Year 1 with the Bills, but he still has a lot of upside.



Actual pick: Traded to the Ravens, who drafted South Carolina TE Hayden Hurst.

PICK 26 B.J. Hill, DT School: N.C. State



The Falcons' defense was wrecked last year. They couldn't stop anybody. Hill was pretty good during his rookie season, finishing with 5.5 sacks.



Actual pick: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama.

PICK 27 Chris Herndon, TE School: Miami



The Saints have had a need at tight end since they traded away Jimmy Graham. Hey, remember when Coby Fleener was supposed to be a thing? Herndon played well enough with the New York Jets last year to earn a spot here.



Actual pick: Traded to the Packers, then traded to the Seahawks, who drafted San Diego State RB Rashaad Penny.

PICK 28 Justin Reid, S School: Stanford



The Steelers need a lot of help all over. And Reid would be the perfect Steeler, because he can do a little bit of everything in the secondary. As long as Ben Roethlisberger likes him, you're all good.



Actual pick: Terrell Edmunds, S, Virginia Tech.

PICK 29 Kemoko Turay, DE School: Rutgers



The Jags should just invest all of their money on defense and let it ride. Turay had 40 quarterback pressures last year and could easily come in as a situational pass rusher for the Jags. I mean, as good as the Jaguars are on defense, they still have a need for a pass rusher.



Actual pick: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida.

PICK 30 Will Hernandez, OT School: UTEP



All right, Vikings, what good is it to give your quarterback all of that guaranteed money if you're not going to protect him? Hernandez was the guy I was screaming for them to take last year.



Actual pick: Mike Hughes, CB, UCF.

PICK 31 Dallas Goedert, TE School: South Dakota State



The Patriots have such an embarrassment of riches at so many different positions, they have the luxury of just taking the best player available. But with Gronk retired, now would be a good time to start planning for the future.



Actual pick: Sony Michel, RB, Georgia.

PICK 32 Phillip Lindsay, RB School: Colorado



The Eagles need a running back, and the formerly undrafted Lindsay would be a perfect fit in Doug Pederson's offense.



Actual pick: Traded to the Ravens, who drafted Louisville QB Lamar Jackson.

Follow Adam Rank on Twitter @adamrank.