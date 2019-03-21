Lance Zierlein 2019 NFL mock draft 2.0: Giants reload at WR, QB

With pro day season in full swing, here's my updated mock for Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft.

PICK 1 Kyler Murray - QB School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

Previous: No. 4 to Raiders



Kyler Murray is the obvious choice here as the quarterback who fits perfectly in new head coach Kliff Kingsbury's offense.

PICK 2 Nick Bosa - Edge School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

Previous: No. 3 to Jets



The acquisition of Dee Ford could allow the 49ers to target a trade-back in this spot, but why not add another edge rusher or a defensive lineman with the ability to play on the edge or in a reduced role in sub-packages?

PICK 3 Josh Allen - Edge School: Kentucky | Year: Senior

Previous: No. 1 to Cardinals



Quinnen Williams could be hard to pass up here, but it might be even harder to pass on a long, athletic edge presence like Allen, who is just beginning to come into his own as a rusher.

PICK 4 Quinnen Williams - DT School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Previous: No. 5 to Buccaneers



The first of the Raiders' three first-round picks is an interior pass rusher who has the ability to heat up the pocket with excellent quickness off the snap and instincts.

PICK 5 Devin White - LB School: LSU | Year: Junior

Previous: No. 17 to Browns



Montez Sweat could easily be the pick in this spot, but the Bucs may look to play it safe after the news of Sweat's heart condition. White gives the Bucs a speedy hitter in the middle of the defense.

PICK 6 D.K. Metcalf - WR School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Previous: No. 9 to Bills



Whispers have begun circulating that the Giants are not in love with QB Dwayne Haskins. If that's the case, the Giants could go with Metcalf to add a big, fast wideout with the potential to become the new WR1 after Odell Beckham's exit via trade.

PICK 7 Jawaan Taylor - OT School: Florida | Year: Junior

Previous: No. 11 to Bengals



After their disastrous 2018, the Jaguars added a new quarterback in Nick Foles, and now they add a ton of attitude with a road-grading right tackle who can protect the QB and open holes in the running game.

PICK 8 Montez Sweat - Edge School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior

Previous: No. 8 to Lions



Given that tests revealed a heart condition for Sweat, it's possible that he could slip a bit in this draft. The Lions might not allow him to fall past this selection, though, as they are still working to beef up an edge rush that now includes free-agent signee Trey Flowers.

PICK 9 Andre Dillard - OT School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)

Previous: No. 16 to Panthers



Dillard can play on the left or right side, but either way, he'll address the top priority of keeping second-year QB Josh Allen upright.

PICK 10 T.J. Hockenson - TE School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Previous: No. 27 to Raiders



Denver did a nice job patching up (and, in some cases, repairing) holes in its roster through free agency, but Hockenson is too valuable to pass up as a safety valve for Joe Flacco. He's an athletic combination tight end who is just as comfortable getting after it as a run blocker as he is getting open and making catches.

PICK 11 Devin Bush - LB School: Michigan | Year: Junior

Previous: Not selected in Round 1



The Bengals re-signed Preston Brown, but they still need more talent at linebacker after the release of Vontaze Burfict. Bush gives them a rangy, productive Day 1 starter at the position.

PICK 12 Ed Oliver - DT School: Houston | Year: Junior

Previous: No. 28 to Chargers



With Mike Daniels in the final year of his contract, Green Bay could look to replenish that spot with another undersized but disruptive talent along the D-line's interior in Oliver.

PICK 13 Dwayne Haskins - QB School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Previous: No. 7 to Jaguars



We already know the king of the bridge quarterbacks is in place and waiting to start for the Dolphins (Ryan Fitzpatrick), but he would also be an excellent choice to help mentor the future at the position.

PICK 14 Rashan Gary - Edge School: Michigan | Year: Junior

Previous: No. 2 to 49ers



Gary's combination of height, weight and speed is top-five caliber, but he may be too raw to go that early. The Falcons have a need on the edge, and it would be very difficult to pass on a player with such a high ceiling at a priority position.

PICK 15 Greedy Williams - CB School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Previous: No. 13 to Dolphins



Any consideration of a quarterback here could be superseded by Washington's need for immediate cover help.

PICK 16 Jonah Williams - OT School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Previous: No. 14 to Falcons



There isn't much buzz about Williams these days, but he's an intelligent, accomplished lineman who can play either tackle spot, guard or even center. Carolina might ask him to handle the rigors of left tackle right out of the box.

PICK 17 Drew Lock - QB School: Missouri | Year: Senior

Previous: No. 10 to Broncos



The Giants passed on quarterback with the sixth pick but still land a talented signal-caller to groom behind Eli Manning with their second pick of the first round (acquired from the Browns in the OBJ trade).

PICK 18 Cody Ford - OG School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

Previous: No. 18 to Vikings



The Vikings could get more value by taking the best available defensive tackle on their board here, but the need at guard might push them into addressing that position with this pick.

PICK 19 Noah Fant - TE School: Iowa | Year: Junior

Previous: Not selected in Round 1



Titans fans seem to believe Delanie Walker will play into his 50s, but we all know that's not happening. With that in mind, Tennessee selects this talented pass-catching tight end who can double as a big slot receiver.

PICK 20 Byron Murphy - CB School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Previous: No. 31 to Rams



Gritty, ballhawking cornerback with the willingness and desire to come up and lay the lumber in run support. He plays like a Steeler.

PICK 21 Brian Burns - Edge School: Florida State | Year: Junior

Previous: Not selected in Round 1



The temptation is to put Clelin Ferrell in this spot, but Seattle covets explosiveness, and Burns proved he has plenty of it at the NFL Scouting Combine while carrying much-needed additional weight.

PICK 22 Garrett Bradbury - OL School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)

Previous: Not selected in Round 1



Sources around the league believe it's possible that Bradbury goes before this selection, but if he's on the board here, it could be hard for the Ravens to pass on this heady, consistent leader.

PICK 23 Greg Little - OT School: Mississippi | Year: Junior

Previous: No. 23 to Texans



The Texans are hamstrung by a severe need at left tackle that may force them to reach or trade back. Dalton Risner or even Kaleb McGary could make sense here, but neither can play left tackle, while Little most certainly can.

PICK 24 Clelin Ferrell - Edge School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)

Previous: No. 21 to Seahawks



Ferrell is a three-year starter with a winning pedigree and the ability to not only get after the passer, but set a strong edge as a run defender for Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock.

PICK 25 Josh Jacobs - RB School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Previous: No. 22 to Ravens



The Eagles have been taking a piecemeal approach at the running back position for a few years now, but Jacobs would give them a three-down back with limited tread off the tires and a legitimate talent as a pass-catcher.

PICK 26 Dexter Lawrence - DT School: Clemson | Year: Junior

Previous: No. 25 to Eagles



Last season, general manager Chris Ballard added a big, strong offensive lineman in Quenton Nelson with his first-round pick. This year, he adds a big, strong guy on the defensive side with Lawrence.

PICK 27 Dalton Risner - OL School: Kansas State | Year: Senior (RS)

Previous: No. 30 to Packers



Risner could be an important addition as he can step into the left guard spot on Day 1 while also offering an insurance policy at tackle in case Kolton Miller struggles moving forward.

PICK 28 Kaleb McGary - OT School: Washington | Year: Senior (RS)

Previous: Not selected in Round 1



The Chargers could also look at defensive tackle here, but McGary offers the Chargers a big, athletic right tackle with a mean streak.

PICK 29 Deandre Baker - CB School: Georgia | Year: Senior

Previous: No. 29 to Chiefs



Baker disappointed a bit at the combine, but he's too consistent and talented for the cornerback-hungry Chiefs to pass on him.

PICK 30 A.J. Brown - WR School: Mississippi | Year: Junior

Previous: Not selected in Round 1



Projecting a receiver to Green Bay in the first round was a waste of time in years past, but that may no longer be the case with second-year GM Brian Gutekunst doing things a little differently than his predecessor, Ted Thompson. Brown is a big, competitive slot receiver who could become a high-volume target for Aaron Rogers.

PICK 31 Christian Wilkins - DT School: Clemson | Year: Senior

Previous: No. 32 to Patriots



Wilkins is an upfield defensive tackle with the ability to get into gaps and bring the ruckus, just like defensive coordinator Wade Phillips likes.

PICK 32 Jeffery Simmons - DT School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior

Previous: No. 12 to Packers



The rich get richer. If there are any more pressing needs, they could be cast aside so that Bill Belichick can get his hands on one of the most talented players in the draft -- Simmons is likely to slide due to an ACL tear he suffered last month, along with his his 2016 arrest.

