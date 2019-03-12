Drew Brees, Eric Ebron deals among '18's top free agency moves

This week, free agency took off with a blur of activity ... before it officially started. But how will the flurry of agreed-to deals (and the pairings that are made after the league year starts) pan out? Are big-name players changing teams the only thing fans should be tracking?

No. Last year's free agency period was rather quiet as compared to previous years in terms of the noteworthy signings, save for Kirk Cousins receiving a langskip full of silver and coin. (Guaranteed silver and coin, that is.) But much can be gleaned from this period of transactions prior to the draft, now lovingly referred to as the "Free Agent Frenzy," especially when you consider what transpired last year. There are acquisitions worth your discernment besides the ones that involve stars changing teams for loads of money, and who gets the Scarlet F of the franchise tag, which is always over-discussed and utterly predictable.

Take Willie Snead, who was an afterthought to an afterthought after the Ravens obtained Michael Crabtree and John Brown. Ask Baltimore fans who was the most consistent of the trio, even though he made less money last year than the other two.

The 2018 NFL free agency period offered a bevy of smaller moves like Snead's signing, several of them unique in nature, that made dollars and sense for team and player. Eleven of the smartest are listed below. All should add more insight to how we view the events of this week's frenzy.

2 Eric Ebron TE Colts

other tight ends caught that many scoring tosses in '18? How about zilch? This was the best free agent treasure plucked from the marketplace trash bin in years.



2018 stats: 16 games | 110 targets | 66 receptions | 750 rec. yards | 11.4 ypc | 13 rec. TDs Colts general manager Chris Ballard hit free agency out of the park with the Eric Ebron signing. Remember the guy who couldn't catch anything in Detroit, including the confidence of Lions fans? (In four seasons, the former first-round pick logged 186 receptions on 288 targets -- a 64.6 percent success rate.) Well, that dude is gone. The player Indy obtained was one of Andrew Luck 's most reliable assets on offense, catching 66 balls for 750 yards and 13 touchdowns. You know how manytight ends caught that many scoring tosses in '18? How about zilch? This was the best free agent treasure plucked from the marketplace trash bin in years.16 games | 110 targets | 66 receptions | 750 rec. yards | 11.4 ypc | 13 rec. TDs

3 Denico Autry DT Colts

The one-year deal if they thought they could get that kind of production, and right quick, too.



2018 stats: 12 games | 37 tackles | 9.0 sacks | 1 pass defensed | 2 forced fumbles The Colts ' turnaround last year -- going from 4-12 in '17 to 10 wins and a playoff berth in '18 -- was remarkable, and Denico Autry was central to that one-year rebuild. Autry raised a few eyebrows (among those who were paying attention, anyway) by seriously contributing after inking a relatively modest deal (three years for $17.8 million, per Over The Cap ). Ballard didn't have to shell out too much guaranteed money ($6.5 million) to get nine sacks and 11 QB hits. Not to mention a player that coach Frank Reich and staff could utilize up and down the defensive front. GMs would pay more than $6.5 million guaranteed for aif they thought they could get that kind of production, and right quick, too.12 games | 37 tackles | 9.0 sacks | 1 pass defensed | 2 forced fumbles

4 Demario Davis OLB Saints

Indy wasn't the only team finding value on the defensive side of the ball en route to mounting a playoff run. Like Autry,



2018 stats: 16 games | 110 tackles | 5.0 sacks | 4 passes defensed | 2 forced fumbles Indy wasn't the only team finding value on the defensive side of the ball en route to mounting a playoff run. Like Autry, Demario Davis was the kind of mid-tier free agent signing who can help turn around a team's season, albeit under the radar. Davis was paid a robust $18 million guaranteed, but he was worth every penny, stabilizing a New Orleans defense that got off to a lackluster start against the Bucs in Week 1. Over the back stretch, when the games really mattered, Davis was a key piece on a unit that allowed 15.75 points per game from Week 11 on down, including the playoffs (but not including the meaningless Week 17 loss to Carolina). Worth noting: Davis remains one of the league's truly unheralded players. Nice work, Mickey Loomis.16 games | 110 tackles | 5.0 sacks | 4 passes defensed | 2 forced fumbles

7 Avery Williamson ILB Jets





2018 stats: 16 games | 120 tackles | 3.0 sacks | 6 passes defensed | 1 INT | 2 forced fumbles Avery Williamson was a real bright spot in an otherwise sad-sack Jets season. Speaking of sacks, yes, I know that's what many folks want to see from linebackers these days, and Williamson only had 3.0. But that was not Williamson's primary (or secondary) duty in the Jets ' defense. He was a throwback to the old-school outside linebacker of the 1970s, making plays all over the field from the middle or outside. Williamson posted 120 tackles, six passes defensed, and two forced fumbles for a New York defense that sorely needed the help.16 games | 120 tackles | 3.0 sacks | 6 passes defensed | 1 INT | 2 forced fumbles

8 Julius Peppers DE Panthers

This is quality re-signing. For $5 million (what essentially constitutes a pittance by today's standards), the and the folks who pay for this whole pro football operation.



2018 stats: 16 games | 22 tackles | 5.0 sacks | 6 passes defensed | 2 forced fumbles This is another re-signing -- but, by all respects, it was are-signing. For $5 million (what essentially constitutes a pittance by today's standards), the Panthers retained a franchise legend who also proved to be a pretty effective spot rusher in his 17th NFL season. Peppers failed to equal his 11 sacks from 2017, but he collapsed the pocket often, racking up 11 QB hits, five sacks and two forced fumbles. The pressure he applied to Dak Prescott in the 2018 opener caused an errant throw on the Cowboys ' last ditch attempt in the fourth quarter of a Panthers win . The analytics mavens at Pro Football Focus rated Peppers 28th among edge rushers, despite the 38-year-old being on a pitch count. I've always lamented that younger fans don't get to see their favorite players close out their careers with their original teams. This was that rare deal that worked out for the franchise, the playerthe folks who pay for this whole pro football operation.16 games | 22 tackles | 5.0 sacks | 6 passes defensed | 2 forced fumbles

11 Ndamukong Suh NT Rams

Rams-paid-too-much-for-a-player-past-his-prime narrative: Suh picked up his game. From Week 10 on, he tallied 35 tackles, an impressive number over seven games for a defensive tackle. Despite only recording 1.5 sacks during that stretch, Suh hit opposing quarterbacks 10 times. He performed even better in the postseason, with 10 tackles, 1.5 sacks and another five quarterback hits in three games. Suh and



2018 stats: 16 games | 59 tackles | 4.5 sacks | 4 passes defensed Ndamukong Suh impacted few games in the early goings of the 2018 season, generating equally early takes that his signing was much ado about nothing. Funny thing happened along the way to the conclusion of thenarrative: Suh picked up his game. From Week 10 on, he tallied 35 tackles, an impressive number over seven games for a defensive tackle. Despite only recording 1.5 sacks during that stretch, Suh hit opposing quarterbacks 10 times. He performed even better in the postseason, with 10 tackles, 1.5 sacks and another five quarterback hits in three games. Suh and C.J. Anderson provided a significant late-season spark for a team that surged to its first Super Bowl in 17 years, with Suh providing some late R.O.I. for the Rams 16 games | 59 tackles | 4.5 sacks | 4 passes defensed

Follow Elliot Harrison on Twitter @HarrisonNFL.