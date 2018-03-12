Vikings call Drew Brees to inquire about interest

An interesting twist has emerged from Minnesota's intriguing situation at quarterback.

While most have their eyes trained on Case Keenum, Teddy Bridgewater and Kirk Cousins, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday the Vikings have called to inquire about Drew Brees' interest in potentially moving north.

Brees, the longtime New Orleans Saints quarterback, is set to become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday. It was expected Brees would remain in New Orleans, barring an unforeseen sequence of events that would pry him from the Big Easy. We might have discovered a massive purple and gold crowbar.

At 39 years old, Brees has shown very little sign of slowing down, completing 72 percent of his passes in 2017 for 4,334 yards, 23 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. The touchdowns and yards numbers might seem a little lower than usual for the signal-caller, but he operated New Orleans' most balanced offense since its Super Bowl-winning 2009 season.

After falling one win shy of a Super Bowl berth, Minnesota's window of opportunity is now. Adding Brees would only strengthen the Vikings' chances in 2018.