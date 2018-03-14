Julius Peppers returning to Panthers on one-year deal

Julius Peppers won't ride off into the sunset just yet.

The 38-year-old pass rusher will return to the Carolina Panthers on a one-year contract, the team announced.

Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer first reported the news.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the deal is worth $5 million.

Peppers will enter his 17th NFL season with 154.5 career sacks, fourth-most all time, and just 5.5 behind third-place Hall of Famer Kevin Green.

In 2017, Peppers played a rotational role in his return to Carolina after stints with the Bears and Packers. Peppers showed few signs of a major drop off. The veteran's 11 sacks tied for most on the Panthers with Mario Addison.

Peppers should continue to get spot rest in 2018, but provides the Panthers with a proved pass-rusher to help bridge the gap as Carolina looks to get younger on the edge.