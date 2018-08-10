Redskins rookie RB Derrius Guice suffers torn ACL

Bad news for the Washington Redskins after their preseason opener.

Rookie running back Derrius Guice tore his ACL, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The team later made the news official.

"Derrius Guice and tight end Manasseh Garner will miss the 2018 season due to ACL injuries sustained from last night's preseason game at the New England Patriots," the Resdkins said in a statement. "Both players are expected to make a full recovery and are looking forward to playing in 2019."

