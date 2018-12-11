NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Bears rise, Steelers out of top 10

The mighty fell.

This past weekend in the NFL saw three top-tier teams go down, as the Rams, Patriots and Steelers all went flat on the road. Pittsburgh continued a maddening trend of dilly-dallying its way through the first half before trying to produce a frantic comeback late. New England was victimized by the most frantic play in football, where every player on offense laterals to every other player on offense at the end of the game -- save for the fact that the Dolphins didn't need that many laterals. Then there was Los Angeles, the consensus No. 1 from the readers' perspective, who played keep-away football -- as in, keep the ball away from your own offense.

Furthermore, the Saints struggled through three quarters before putting away the Bucs, while the Chiefs needed extra football in order to outlast the Ravens at home. With everyone playing for their last chance at the postseason dance, expect games to stay tight, even among the elite.

On to your elite thoughts ...

I will feel this way when the lions are good... if that day ever comes https://t.co/xNcYxQKYNN â jared collins (@j_collins03) December 10, 2018

It will. Remember they won three titles in a six-year period ... in the 1950s. Just be patient.

And wait- the browns are kinda good... â Doug Haghighi (@gutcheck907) December 10, 2018

Yeah, but the NFL is better when the Browns are bad. Just kidding.

And when Dak is good.... â Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) December 10, 2018

Cool. So when is that?

The rest of the playoff field did a little shimmying, as well, particularly in the NFC East and AFC South. See how those teams rate below. Even the bottom third of the rankings absorbed a shakeup. Your take on any squad is welcome: @HarrisonNFL is the place.

Let the dissension commence!

RANK 4 PATRIOTS (9-4) 1 Previous rank: No. 3



No matter how cruddy the Dolphins are, no matter what their record is, no matter what the Patriots' record is, New England can't buy a win in South Florida. Miami could be starting Cleo Lemon at quarterback and still beat Bill Belichick and Co. At issue Sunday was not just the wild endgame scenario, but also the end-half scenario, when Tom Brady uncharacteristically took a sack deep in Dolphins territory with no timeouts left, preventing the Pats from kicking a field goal. Then there was Stephen Gostkowski, who characteristically (at least, this year) missed a field goal and an extra point. Little things. Including having Gronk in to post up, only for him to instead turn into a safety at the worst time. Back-seat coaching: Why not use Josh Gordon as the center fielder there? Gordon can high-point balls and he maybe would have been agile enough to reach Kenyan Drake.

RANK 5 CHARGERS (10-3) Previous rank: No. 5



Love the Chargers, but boy do they play to the level of their competition. Two weeks ago, they were fully capable of lighting up the Steelers in the second half to steal a road win. On Sunday, they plodded their way squarely into Bengals-esque mediocrity. Most folks were too zoomed in on Eagles- Cowboys or the Steelers' debacle in Oakland to pay much attention to the squeaker at the L.A. soccer hub. Especially after the Bolts scored at will while going up 14-3 in the first half. Maybe the Chargers were looking ahead to the dandy of a matchup in Arrowhead this Thursday night. Let's just say that ain't Jeff Driskel they'll be facing out there.



Side note: Respect, Michael Badgley ... making 14 of 15 field-goal tries since joining the fray in October is heady stuff. Badgley saved the day versus Cincy.

RANK 8 SEAHAWKS (8-5) 1 Previous rank: No. 9



Who wants to play the Seahawks right now? Anyone? Anyone? (Is this an appropriate time for a Ferris Bueller reference. No, overdone.) Seattle took care of business Monday night. That's really the only way to put it. The Seahawks traded blows with the Vikings in a defensively controlled contest, then let their top-ranked ground game take over, kind of like every other week during this win streak they have going. The 'Hawks ran a whopping 42 times for 214 yards -- the ninth time this season they've eclipsed 150 yards on the ground. Their leading rusher, Chris Carson, ran for 90 yards, which speaks to what a talented stable of runners Pete Carroll has, including his QB1. Who knows how the defense is playing so well, especially that young secondary. Again, who wants to play these Seahawks?

RANK 13 VIKINGS (6-6-1) 1 Previous rank: No. 12



The Vikings' slow tumble down the rankings boggles the mind. What's more perplexing is the avoidance of Dalvin Cook. Why in the world does Minnesota ignore the running game ... in close games ... with an RB1 who accelerates through a crease quicker than Twitter blames Kirk Cousins after every bad play? Cook looked plenty rapid the few times he received a handoff in his belly on Monday night. The would-be stud tailback carried the football 13 times for a respectable 55 yards in a game that was 3-0 most of the night. So, game script had nothing to do with nothing. This after getting 9, 10, 9, 10, 10, 10 and 16 carries in his previous eight games. Thank goodness for that Week 1 workload, or else folks might speculate whether there are clauses in his contract about accepting 11 carries or more. Meanwhile, don't get too carried away about the Vikes' playoff prospects ...

RANK 15 PACKERS (5-7-1) 4 Previous rank: No. 19



The Packers played their first game sans the fired Mike McCarthy since a Jan. 1, 2006 win over the Seahawks, which was the capper to a 4-12 campaign under Mike Sherman. Must've been weird for Cheeseheads watching at home, even those who wanted a regime change. The early results on the move to interim HC Joe Philbin were mostly glowing. Green Bay posted a 34-spot on the scoreboard, marking their highest-scoring effort since October of last year. The Pack moved the ball on the ground, too, racking up 138 yards at a rate of 5.5 per rush, including a couple of sneaky Aaron Rodgers dashes. Third-down defense played a huge role in Philbin's debut, as the Falcons couldn't string together enough first downs to stay aloft in Lambeau. Next up: at the Bears. You betcha.

RANK 18 EAGLES (6-7) 3 Previous rank: No. 15



To say the late-touchdown-nullifying OPI on Dallas Goedert was a bad call would be like saying Hugh Douglas and Terrell Owens disagreed slightly. And it was only compounded by a terrible roughing-the-passer call on Randy Gregory on the following play, though Eagles fans were probably satisfied with that ruling. Man, what a crappy sequence. What all the ticky-tack judgement at the end of Eagles-Cowboys obscured was a wonderful football game, another in a long line of exemplary NFC East title bouts between Philadelphia and Dallas. In three of the last four years now, Eagles at Cowboys has gone into overtime. Sunday did not disappoint, even if Doug Pedersen's group left town dejected. Say this for his football team: Philly left it all out on that field at JerryWorld. Michael Bennett, Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham played their butts off. As did Darren Sproles. What a game. Remember also that the season is far from done. With the Panthers, Bucs, Redskins and Vikings all losing, 8-8 might be enough to earn that sixth seed in the NFC. No, seriously.

RANK 19 BROWNS (5-7-1) 2 Previous rank: No. 21



If you haven't seen it yet, hop on over to the highlights section of NFL.com and watch Baker Mayfield's 51-yard bomb to Jarvis Landry. Ah, what the hey -- here it is. You're welcome. That's the same thing general manager John Dorsey can say to all of the thank-yous Browns fans should be offering right about now. Mayfield brings confidence and sorely-needed swagger to a franchise that hasn't had any since the days of Jim Brown. (Bernie Kosar's 1985 'fro is the closest Cleveland had gotten in the interim.) Christian McCaffrey is a phenomenal player, but other than two (very) short touchdown runs, Gregg Williams' defense shut him down. Walk-CMC.

RANK 22 PANTHERS (6-7) 6 Previous rank: No. 16



At least the Panthers didn't get blown out. How else to bake a warm plate of cookies out of this five-game losing streak? Once again, the secondary struggled. While the Browns didn't exactly air it out, Baker Mayfield completed 18 of 22 passes and averaged over 10 yards per throw because of two chunk plays to Breshad Perriman and Jarvis Landry. Other than a 25-yard scamper, Christian McCaffrey was held in check. That's the story for Carolina: When the defensive backs get beaten for huge plays and/or McCaffrey doesn't go off, bring on the losses.

RANK 23 REDSKINS (6-7) 5 Previous rank: No. 18



Once upon a time, Mark Sanchez got the start in a key game in the NFC East. The Journeyman, as he was known to be called, started 0 for 4, then completed his first pass for 3 yards. After connecting with Adrian Peterson on a monstrous 3-yard heave, his next completion went to the other guys ... and that, kids, is the story of how the G-Men got off to a 40-zilch start while Sanchez waited a full half-quarter before throwing a pick-six.



OK, so maybe that wasn't the most gripping yarn. But if Josh Johnson, fresh off not playing any football for three years, leads the Redskins to the playoffs, that might be the greatest f^()&&) football story ever told.

RANK 24 BUCCANEERS (5-8) 2 Previous rank: No. 26



The Bucs donned their monochrome magic-marker unis on Sunday, which almost conjured enough tricks to turn the Saints into losers again. Tampa's much-maligned defense impressively held down a formidable New Orleans offense for three quarters, limiting Drew Brees and friends to 144 total yards in that span. The turning point? The block of Bryan Anger's punt, which kick-started a Saints tidal wave of 25 unanswered points, all scored in the final third of the contest. The Bucs aren't totally out of the wild-card race yet, though. Not with the Eagles, Redskins, Panthers and Vikings all losing. What are the chances Tampa wins in Baltimore? OK, so maybe the Bucs are done.

RANK 26 FALCONS (4-9) 1 Previous rank: No. 25



If the last few weeks are any indication, the Falcons might be fortunate to finish 6-10. Hard to believe for a group that nearly won the Super Bowl two years ago and came a football-in-between-Julio-Jones'-hands from defeating the Super Bowl champs in last season's Divisional Round. The injuries are what they are, but Atlanta is playing terrible football right now. The numbers from Sunday look so-so, but bear in mind that 14 of the Falcons' 20 points and nearly two-thirds of their total yards came in garbage time after they fell behind 34-7. Surely Dan Quinn's outfit can handle the visiting Cardinals this week, right?

RANK 27 RAIDERS (3-10) 2 Previous rank: No. 29



The 1970s were back in Oakland on Sunday, at least for an afternoon. It is difficult not to get nostalgic seeing the Steelers in their road whites taking on the Silver-and-Black in the same venue that saw three rough playoff games in the disco decade. Dancing was allowed in the stands Sunday, as Oakland delivered the upset of the day. As your friendly writer has stated before, say what you want about Jon Gruden, but the guys in that Raiders locker room are competing for their coach. Derek Carr, in particular, deserves a Spider 2Y Banana's worth of credit for his showing: 25 of 34 for 322 yards and two scores.



Historical note: The last Pittsburgh-Oakland playoff game played at the OaklandâAlameda County Coliseum was the 1976 AFC Championship Game. The Raiders knocked off the two-time defending champ Steelers, 24-7, en route to winning their first Super Bowl two weeks later. The head coach was John Madden, who I hope watched this 2018 affair somewhere.

RANK 28 BENGALS (5-8) Previous rank: No. 28



The Bengals gave the Chargers their best right hook Sunday -- and came pretty doggone close to upending the Bolts at their place. That would have been an upset that literally no one saw coming. The website NFLpickwatch.com tracks every analyst in the country's picks -- that includes over 100 people. Not a single prognosticator took Cincy. Yet, there were the frisky Bengals, down 23-21 and attempting an onside kick with 1:50 to go. They could've easily closed up shop after the Chargers drove the length of the field on the first two possessions to go up 14-3, but Marvin Lewis' guys stuck with it. Lewis has taken it on the chin this year, but he returned a few body blows Sunday.

RANK 29 49ERS (3-10) 2 Previous rank: No. 31



If 49ers tight end George Kittle doesn't make first team All-Pro, then not only is the Associated Press' process rigged, but aliens never landed at Roswell and Tai Streets was not a sweet football name. Which is to say, Kittle deserves the nod over Travis Kelce, Rob Gronkowski and Zach Ertz (even if Carson Wentz targets Ertz with every other throw). Kittle has ascended into some seriously rarefied air this year. His 210 receiving yards versus the Broncos on Sunday counts for the third-highest single-game mark of all time, behind only Shannon Sharpe's 214 and Jackie Smith's 212. In case you are wondering, both of those guys have their likeness sitting in the bust room upstairs over in that museum in Canton. Kittle's 1,103 receiving yards are the most by a TE in 49ers history, and the NFL record in said category is not exactly unreachable. Gronk holds the mark with 1,327 yards in 2011. We'll see if Kittle gets there. If Nick Mullens performs like he did Sunday, Kittle will.

RANK 30 JAGUARS (4-9) 3 Previous rank: No. 27



The Jags looked ready to go fishing on Thursday night. The receivers struggled to consistently come up with big grabs, dropping another handful to go with a catalogue that rivals those "Soft '70s" CD catalogues you can buy at 3 a.m. on the History Channel. The tackling might have been worse, which actually is surprising with this bunch. I'm fully aware football is an emotional game, but Jalen Ramsey and a few guys were celebrating their tackles on that late goal-to-go stand as if it was the AFC Championship Game. Only problem: The score was 30-9, Titans, with half the fourth quarter gone.

RANK 31 JETS (4-9) 1 Previous rank: No. 32



No one noticed Sunday, but the Jets won a football game. Gang Green had been cruising on a red-eye toward the top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft -- or, at least, they appeared to be, following six straight losses. Enter Sam Darnold. And enter major coaching stones from Todd Bowles. The rookie's return to the lineup provided a spark, even if he was far from Namath-ish (or even O'Brien-ish). But Bowles' call to go for it on fourth-and-goal with a minute-and-change left, when a field goal could've tied the game, was rad. How often do you see 3-9 teams like the Jets play it safe when their season is going to nowheresville? As former Jets head coach Herman Edwards lectured all of us ... Nah, I won't say it.

RANK 32 CARDINALS (3-10) 2 Previous rank: No. 30



A week after knocking off the Packers, the Cardinals pulled the most Cardinals-esque move ever: flunking out against the visiting Lions. How could Arizona play that ugly -- against Detroit, mind you -- in front of the home crowd? Where were the warm vibes from Lambeau? The Cards generated enough heat to score three points. At least they made up for it by committing eight penalties. In an offensive game (not in a good way) so awful the XFL would have disowned it, Josh Rosen's pick-six in the third quarter essentially decided the outcome. Rosen did complete eight balls to David Johnson. For 12 yards. Reason No. 6,937 that full-point PPR leagues are dumb. Full- pint leagues would go over much better, especially when it comes to games like this one.

Follow Elliot Harrison on Twitter @HarrisonNFL.