Giants WR Odell Beckham (quad) ruled out vs. Redskins

Odell Beckham's Week 14 potential has been deemed nonexistent.

The Giants' star receiver has been ruled out with a bruised quadriceps, the team announced Saturday.

Beckham didn't have an issue during the majority of the week, not landing on the practice report until Friday on a limited basis. He was again a limited participant Saturday, and it was determined afterward he would not play in Sunday's game against the 6-6 Redskins, according to the Giants.

New York isn't mathematically eliminated at this point, but can only win a maximum of eight games, making their postseason chances highly unlikely. Washington, however, is very much in the postseason conversation, with each contest serving as a pivotal one from here on out. Beckham's status is a major factor in this meeting (as well as in countless fantasy football matchups).

New York will instead turn to the services of Sterling Shepard, Russell Shepard, Bennie Fowler and Corey Coleman, and of course, do-everything back Saquon Barkley, among others.