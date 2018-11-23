Injury roundup: A.J. Green listed as questionable

A shroud of mystery continues to surround Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green's availability for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

The Bengals officially designated Green (toe) as questionable on Friday's injury report despite the receiver not practicing the entire week. Green hasn't played since Week 8.

Whether Green actually suits up for action remains to be seen, but the questionable designation signals a 50-50 chance barring a downgrade before the game.

Meanwhile, the Bengals placed defensive tackle Adolphus Washington (knee) on injured reserve and signed defensive tackle Christian Ringo as a corresponding move to take Washington's roster spot.

Here are the other injuries we're monitoring heading into Sunday's games:

1. Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams was transported to the hospital after Thursday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Redskins coach Jay Gruden said X-rays taken on Williams' ribs were negative. Linebacker Cassanova McKinzy, suffered a torn pectoral muscle against Cowboys on Thursday, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

2. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) will start Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars provided everything goes well in Friday's practice, coach Sean McDermott said. Allen hasn't played since Week 6.

3. Miami Dolphins wide receivers Danny Amendola (hamstring) and DeVante Parker (shoulder) were limited all week in practice and are questionable to play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

4. New York Giants defensive end Kerry Wynn (concussion) will not play against the Philadelphia Eagles.

5. Indianapolis Colts tight ends Ryan Hewitt (ankle) and Erik Swoope (knee) and center Ryan Kelly (knee) will not play against the Dolphins.

6. Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (back) is listed as doubtful for Sundayâs game against the Seattle Seahawks. Wide receiver Torrey Smith (knee) is questionable.