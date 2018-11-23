Bills to start QB Josh Allen vs. Jags barring setback

The Buffalo Bills are on track to get rookie quarterback Josh Allen back in the lineup.

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters that Allen (elbow) will start Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars barring a setback in Friday's practice.

Allen, the seventh overall pick of the 2018 draft, has missed four consecutive games with an elbow injury, and the Bills went through a carousel of signal-callers with Derek Anderson, Nathan Peterman and Matt Barkley during his absence.

Before suffering the injury, Allen appeared in six games with five starts and completed 75 of 139 passes for 832 yards and two touchdowns against five interceptions, adding 155 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 35 attempts.

The Bills are 3-7 on the season, while Allen is 2-3 as the starter.