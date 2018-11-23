Around the NFL  

 

 

Marcus Mariota (stinger) expected to start vs. Texans

  • By Kevin Patra
The Tennessee Titans should have their starting quarterback on the field for a pivotal division matchup Monday night versus the Houston Texans.

Marcus Mariota got in a full practice on Friday, and head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters that the signal-caller is expected to start.

Mariota left last weekend's loss to the Indianapolis Colts with a stinger. He was limited in practice earlier this week.

Getting Mariota back under center is a big boon for an up-and-down Titans offense in an immense matchup as Tennessee (5-5) attempts to stay alive in a cluttered AFC playoff race. A win would put the Titans within a game of the Texans in the AFC South race. Facing a Houston defense that excels at pressuring the quarterback, the Titans need an effective Mariota to get back on track.

