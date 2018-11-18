Marcus Mariota injures elbow in Titans' loss to Colts

Titans starting quarterback Marcus Mariota suffered an elbow injury late in the second quarter versus the Colts and did not return to Tennessee's 38-10 loss to Indy. Mariota was seen flexing his throwing hand after taking his fourth sack of the half.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel told reporters after the game that he expects to have more information on Mariota's status Monday.

Mariota missed time earlier this season with a pinched nerve in the same arm.

Backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert went 11 of 16 with 118 yards and one touchdown and an interception in relief of Mariota.