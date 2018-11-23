Chargers' Melvin Gordon questionable to play Sunday

The Los Angeles Chargers could be without Melvin Gordon Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

The running back was officially listed as questionable with knee/hamstring injury. Coach Anthony Lynn said Friday that Gordon is dealing with a sore knee and he will be a game-time decision.

"Most starting runners this time of year they're sore, something's wrong," Lynn said. "So we just have to decide if it's worth holding him back or letting him go."

The Chargers held Gordon out of Week 7 with a hamstring issue. The running back was limited in practice Thursday after getting in full work on Wednesday.

The motor of the Chargers' offense, Gordon has 120-plus scrimmage yards in six straight games, tied for the longest streak in Chargers franchise history (LaDainian Tomlinson, 2006). If he plays Sunday and earns 120-plus scrimmage yards, Gordon will have the longest streak of its kind since Le'Veon Bell accomplished the feat in seven straight games in 2016, per NFL Research.

If Gordon sits, Austin Ekeler would take over the starting duties. The scat-back earned 42 yards on 12 carries in the game Gordon missed earlier this year. Expect the Chargers to lean on Philip Rivers and the passing game if L.A. holds out Gordon this week.

The Chargers also listed receiver Tyrell Williams (quad) and defensive lineman Brandon Mebane as questionable for Sunday's tilt.