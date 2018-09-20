T.Y. Hilton on quad injury: 'Nothing to worry about'

T.Y. Hilton sat out Wednesday's practice with a quad injury.

The Indianapolis Colts receiver intimated on NFL Network's Good Morning Football that the rest was merely precautionary.

"I'm feeling good. I'm still getting there. I should be fine. Nothing to worry about," Hilton said Thursday.

The receiver didn't look slowed by the quad issue in the Week 2 win over the Washington Redskins. Hilton played 54 of the Colts' 90 offensive snaps, per Next Gen Stats, generating seven receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Through two weeks we haven't seen the deep-bomb Andrew Luck-Hilton combo -- his longest reception has been 22 yards -- but the speedy wideout has been the QB's most reliable target, getting open on an array of intermediate routes.

On Sunday against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, the Colts will need a healthy Hilton to pace the offense once again.