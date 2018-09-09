What we learned from Sunday's Week 1 games

Here's what we've learned so far from the first Sunday of the 2018 NFL season:

1. Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick more than proved a capable fill as a starter while Jameis Winston serves a three-game suspension to start the season. And this isn't a big surprise when considering Fitzpatrick went 2-1 as a starter for the Buccaneers in 2017. Against a Saints pass defense that finished the 2017 season ranked 15th against the pass, Fitzpatrick carved up the secondary by completing 21 of 28 passes for 417 yards and 11 touchdowns. The veteran signal-caller showed mobility, rushing for 37 yards a touchdown on eight carries. Fitzpatrick certainly didn't shy away from throwing at Saints second-year cornerback Marshon Lattimore, last year's NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Lattimore mostly locked up against Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, whom Fitzpatrick connected with seven times for 147 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Fitzpatrick also gave Saints cornerback Ken Crawley the treatment by connecting with DeSean Jackson five times for 146 yards and two touchdowns on five targets. The Buccaneers play the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers in two straight weeks before Winston is eligible to return, but the team is in good hands with Fitzpatrick under center to guide the offense.

2. The Saints passing game fired away with quarterback Drew Brees, who completed 37 of 45 passes for 439 yards and three touchdowns. Brees' favorite targets were wide receiver Michael Thomas, who totaled 16 catches for 180 yards and a touchdown, and running back Alvin Kamara, who totaled nine catches for 112 yards and a touchdown. Still, the Saints' hole in the backfield came through Sunday with Mark Ingram serving a four-game suspension. Kamara gained 29 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, but as a team, the Saints produced 475 yards. Backup Mike Gillislee, who signed last week, gained 9 yards on three carries, but lost a fumble, which the Buccaneers returned for a touchdown. Gillislee barely saw the field after his costly turnover.

3. For a team with Super Bowl aspirations, the Saints defense produced a major stinker at home. The pass defense struggled to contain the Buccaneers' primary receiving options and allowed two 100-yard receivers, but arguably the biggest concern surrounded an inability to generate consistent pressure. The Saints recorded no sacks and the Buccaneers offensive line made All-Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan disappear. Jordan didn't have any help with the pass rushing on the other side, as Alex Okafor and rookie Marcus Davenport weren't factors. With no pressure, Fitzpatrick produced a Pro Bowl-like performance and the Buccaneers churned out 529 yards. That said, the Saints started slow last year on defense, so don't push any panic buttons just yet.

-- Herbie Teope

1. In his first game back from the knee injury that ended his rookie season, Deshaun Watson played, well, like a rookie. But not the Rookie of the Year he was shaping up to be in 2017. Watson was nervous-looking in the pocket and inefficient in the face of New England's improved front seven, completing less than 50 percent of his passes for 176 yards for a TD and an INT. Watson attempted off-balance prayers that last year would have landed in the arms of DeAndre Hopkins, but on this day fell into the waiting arms of Patriots defensive backs or sideline observers. Part of Watson's struggles can be pinned on his already thin offensive line, which saw starting right tackle Seantrel Henderson exit early with a broken bone in his ankle. A minor regression from the uber-hyped sophomore is to be expected, especially considering his injury history, but Watson won't be able to build upon last year's hot start if injuries, like Henderon's and Will Fuller's, mount early in the season

2. With Julian Edelman suspended and only four receivers on its active roster, New England needed to find production from some unusual suspects. Among the wideouts on Sunday, Phillip Dorsett fit the bill, tallying seven receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown, while Rex Burkhead (18 car, 64 yards) carried the load at tailback. James White contributed mostly in the pass game (4 rec,3 8 yds, TD), while Jeremy Hill was a weapon in the backfield (4 car, 25 yards) and on special teams (he blocked a punt!) until he left with a nasty knee injury. Bottom line: The Pats are all right.

3. The Patriots played a fantastic game in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Right tackle Marcus Cannon stood out especially, in handling J.J. Watt for most of the game; Jadeveon Clowney was on a milk carton. Brady had all the time in the world and more on multiple occasions. The same could not be said for Watson, who was hurried often by the Patriots' front seven. New England hit the second-year QB 12 times. Deatrich Wise and Trey Flowers each tallied 1.5 sacks, and new acquisition Adrian Clayborn was all over the defensive line.

-- Jeremy Bergman

1. The biggest mismatch of the week -- outside of Nathan Peterman vs. a regular-season start -- was the Giants offensive line against Jacksonville's front seven. More specifically: Ereck Flowers vs. Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue. New York moved Flowers over from left tackle to right tackle when it acquired Nate Solder, but the embattled offensive lineman continues to struggle against overpowering pass rushers. The result? Eli Manning was under duress all day from the right side of his offensive line, forcing him into quick, rash decisions like his tipped pick-six, which was more than the difference on Sunday. New York has the talent on the outside to contend with any secondary, including Jacksonville's, but its interior play remains poor enough to potentially keep the Giants out of postseason contention.

2. Young running back news! Saquon Barkley started slow in his first regular-season game, but pulled New York back into this one, albeit briefly, with a highlight-reel 68-yard touchdown run. Barkley displayed on that run everything that made him worthy of a second-overall pick -- lateral agility, uncanny balance, breakaway speed; the works. But aside from that breakout run, the rookie averaged just 2.24 yards per carry, the result of the aforementioned overwhelmed Giants offensive line.

Jacksonville took a huge hit in the first half when Leonard Fournette exited with a hamstring injury. Losing Fournette, the Jaguars' lone true weapon on that side of the ball, for any extended period of time would be a big blow. The tailback had nearly half of Jacksonville's offensive touches (12 for 55 yards) at the time of his departure. T.J. Yeldon was a fine fill-in (14 car, 51 yards), but it remains to be seen whether he can be the bellcow back in Duval.

3. In the marquee matchup of the week -- Odell Beckham vs. Jalen Ramsey -- the stat sheet would tell you OBJ won. Beckham, in his first regular-season game since that season-ending ankle injury last year, recorded 11 receptions for 111 yards, his most productive day since Week 16 of 2016. But Beckham wasn't always covered by Ramsey and often lined up against A.J. Bouye. Aside from a few pass interference penalties on Ramsey, there were no extracurriculars or Norman-esque fireworks. Move along.

-- Jeremy Bergman

1. With Andrew Luck leading a potential winning drive deep into Bengals territory, tight end Jack Doyle coughed up a fumble that was returned by safety Clayton Fejedelem for an 83-yard touchdown to seal the victory. It was apropos for Fejedelem to make the play. The safety was in the game because Bengals starting safety and defensive captain Shawn Williams was ejected in the first quarter for a helmet-to-helmet hit to Andrew Luck. Coaches constantly talk about how every man on the roster plays a role. Fejedelem's heroics will put a stamp on that point in Week 1.

2. Andrew Luck's return after missing an entire season got off to an ominous start. The Colts QB threw an interception on his first pass, a ball forced into coverage. Luck shook off the bad start, masterfully dicing up the Bengals secondary with a bevy of quick strikes. After picking apart Cincy's defense underneath, Luck finally unleashed a deep shot to tight end Eric Ebron for a 26-yard TD. He followed up his interception by completing 10 of his next 12 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown. Luck looked like his pre-injury self, deftly moving in the pocket to avoid several potential sacks versus a good Bengals defensive front. The QB displayed pinpoint accuracy throughout the day, hitting nine different targets. He finished with 39-of-53 passing for 319 yards two touchdowns and the INT. Luck throwing 53 times in his first game in more than a year tells you the Colts have no concerns about the QB's arm. It also speaks to the state of Indy's run game. While he wasn't able to finish off the game-winning drive, Luck's start is promising for the Colts. He's back.

3. It took more than two and a half quarters for the Bengals offense to wake up. Then Joe Mixon, A.J. Green and Andy Dalton burst out, scoring on each of their final three possessions to erase a 13-point second-half deficit. Mixon displayed his game-breaking, dual-threat ability, dashing for 95 rushing yards and 54 adding receiving yards. The jitterbug running back is a matchup nightmare for linebackers in space. When the Bengals committed to handing the ball off to Mixon, the offense awoke. Dalton's day started out slow, and he was battered often behind an offensive line still gelling. Dalton looked gun-shy early, hesitant to stretch the field. He finally got over the hump on a beautiful deep strike to Green for a TD late in the third quarter. When Mixon, Green, John Ross and Tyler Eifert are clicking, Dalton's production elevates. Fortunately for Cincy, the sleepy road start didn't cost the Bengals a win.

-- Kevin Patra

1. The Vikes like that. Kirk Cousins' debut in a Minnesota Vikings jersey started off swimmingly. The quarterback dropped a series of dimes early, none prettier than his 22-yard touchdown strike to Stefon Diggs in the second quarter. Cousins started out well, completing 20 of his first 28 passes for 244 yards, two TDs and a 121.7 QB rating. The QB cooled off, however, missing his final eight passes of the day as the Vikings clung to the lead. Adam Thielen was by far Cousins' favorite target, earning 12 targets. Thielen finished with 102 yards on six receptions. Playing behind an offensive line still battling issues, Cousins managed a constantly collapsing pocket -- 49ers defensive lineman DeForest Buckner was a game-wrecker with 2.5 sacks. Some of Cousins' best strikes came after he escaped the pocket. It wasn't the prettiest ending for Cousins after the hot start, but it's a promising beginning for the big-money QB. The Vikes offense has the potential to be even better moving forward as connections continue to grow.

2. One way Minnesota's offense can improve is getting more from the ground game. Dalvin Cook returned from season-ending injury in 2017. The running back looked better as a pass-catcher Sunday. Cook was the Vikings' second-leading receiver, earning 55 yards on six receptions. He struggled to find space on the ground, generating 40 yards on 16 carries, a 2.5 per carry average. His longest run of the day was a 15-yard burst in which he blasted through several arm tackles. Unfortunately, after breaking free, Cook had the ball popped out from behind for a fumble. The play displayed Cook's game-breaking potential, but underscored he still has steps to make in his return to full-time duty. Latavius Murray handled the late touches as the Vikings salted away the clock. Murray could siphon off more of Cook's snaps if the second-year back struggles with inefficacy on the ground.

3. Jimmy Garoppolo finally lost a game as a starter. The Vikings' game-wrecking defense made Garoppolo pay for some mistakes, forcing three interceptions of the highly paid quarterback. Jimmy G completed just 45.5 percent of his passes, 15 of 33 attempts, for 261 yards and one TD. Garoppolo's worst game in a Niners jersey came against one of the best defenses in the NFL and behind a makeshift offensive line that saw two guards lost to injury. Rookie Mike McGlinchey moved from RT to RG, with Garry Gilliam sliding in at RT. Too often, Jimmy G threw off his back foot and into coverage. There were moments of brilliance. Garoppolo's TD toss was otherworldly. The QB spun out of a sack, slid to his left and heaved an all-arm pass to Dante Pettis in the back of the end zone. Garoppolo's targets also struggled with drops. Pierre Garcon and Dante Pettis each dropped would-be touchdowns, and tight end George Kittle flubbed a potentially huge gain. The 49ers offense still faltered in the red zone, extending last season's struggles. Despite the problems, the Niners still had a chance to tie the game late. Garoppolo's third interception, however, thwarted the threat.

-- Kevin Patra

1. Joe Flacco certainly doesn't look like he needs an in-house QB competitor to push him to new heights in quarterbacking. The veteran excelled in the tricky, rainy conditions he faced against the Bills, dominating for two-plus quarters before coach John Harbaugh let him watch the rest of the game from the sideline. Flacco completed 25 of 34 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns before letting Lamar Jackson take his first regular-season snaps as an NFL quarterback. Sure, the Bills defense isn't the toughest test Flacco will likely face, but all the talk of Flacco looking rejuvenated in training camp was certainly backed up by his solid performance. Jackson put in a decent performance with the game already decided.

2. Perhaps the Bills should make an offer for Le'Veon Bell the Steelers can't refuse. Kidding aside, the preseason didn't foreshadow the immense struggles Buffalo encountered on offense Sunday. Second-year quarterback Nathan Peterman had a miserable afternoon, finishing the game with 5 of 18 passing for 24 yards and two interceptions before getting pulled in favor of Josh Allen in the third quarter. The line in front of him hardly did him any favors and the running game only complemented the misery of the passing game. Allen performed slightly better than Peterman in his limited playing time against the Ravens' reserves, completing 6 of 15 passes for 74 yards. Bills coach Sean McDermott has the unenviable task of figuring out who should start in Week 2. With Peterman failing to finish a game in three career starts, Allen probably did enough to get that honor.

3. Baltimore's defense showed no mercy. The front seven constantly pressured Peterman and Allen and snuffed out the running game. The Ravens recorded six sacks with Terrell Suggs, Za'Darius Smith and Tim Williams doing the bulk of the damage. The Bills really never found any rhythm on offense thanks to their efforts, which earned them an early exit from the game. The AFC North should be wary of what Baltimore can do on defense.

-- Austin Knoblauch