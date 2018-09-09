Shawn Williams ejected for hit on Andrew Luck

It took less than a quarter of the first Sunday in the 2018 NFL season for the initial ejection due to the new hit to the helmet rule.

Cincinnati Bengals safety Shawn Williams was kicked out of the game versus the Indianapolis Colts after a huge helmet-to-helmet hit on quarterback Andrew Luck.

The quarterback scrambled on a third-and-7 play. As Luck dove for the first down, while being tackled, Williams flew in and struck the QB in the helmet.

Luck, who missed all last season, popped back up and remained in the game.

Flags immediately flew for the personal foul penalty. After discussion, and possible input from the NFL's officiating command center in New York, Williams was ejected.

The brutal, unnecessary hit to the helmet is the type of strike the league is trying to get rid of in football. The new rule, which is designed to enhance player safety by removing the technique of lowering the head to initiate and make contact with an opponent, has been a source of confusion for players and coaches this preseason. The rule was approved by NFL team owners at the Annual League Meeting in March.