What we learned from Friday's preseason games

Friday's five-game preseason slate featured Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen on the same field showcasing their first-round talents and some strong performances from Christian McCaffrey and Patrick Mahomes. Here's what we learned:

1. With Eli Manning taking a veteran's night off, second-string quarterback Davis Webb had the "luxury" of playing behind New York's first-string offensive line on Friday night. Webb benefited at times from a clean pocket and flourished on those plays, notably a 27-yard third-down conversion to Sterling Shepard. But all too often, Webb was hurried by a Lions front seven that had little problem piercing the Giants' reconstructed offensive line. Touted Will Hernandez missed easy blocks. The right side of the line -- Ereck Flowers and Patrick Omameh -- were mauled on a called-back strip sack. Holes didn't open up for backup running back Jonathan Stewart either (four carries for minus-1 yard) -- though Wayne Gallman had a nice night otherwise. New York invested heavily in the heavies this offseason, but it's yet to pay off.

2. No movement in Detroit's running back battle. Ameer Abdullah got the start, but fumbled on the second snap of the game and finished with 5 yards on three touches. Kerryon Johnson saw only four touches for 9 yards. Theo Riddick remains the Lions' go-to third-down option and froze Alec Ogletree on one 42-yard reception out of the slot. LeGarrette Blount got a ton of action in the second half, but couldn't do much against second- and third-teamers. With Abdullah flopping and no back averaging more than 4.0 YPA on the night, it appears, after last week's RB renaissance, the Lions' backfield has returned to midseason form.

-- Jeremy Bergman

3. Benefiting from improved offensive line play and some spectacular efforts from his receivers, Patrick Mahomes showed flashes of the dynamic passer skill set that instigated his ascendancy to starting quarterback. The Chiefs signal-caller completed his first six attempts en route to 8 of 12 passing for 138 yards and a touchdown and an interception. His most spectacular pass came on a 69-yard touchdown catch by Tyreek Hill. Mahomes threw the ball at Chiefs' 25-yard line and Hill caught it at the Falcons' 6-yard line -- the ball went through the air 69 yards before it landed in the third-year receiver's arms. Adding to the touchdown's charm was Hill's ability to beat three stunned defenders before corralling the pass and taking it to paydirt.

Hill finished with four catches for 87 yards and tight end Travis Kelce made two nice catches for 27 yards. If the Chiefs can manage to carry over their exciting, big-play passing game into the regular season, Mahomes and the budding K.C. Masterpiece offense will be difficult for AFC West D-coordinators to tame in 2018.

4. Calvin Ridley looks poised to create plenty of problems for opposing secondaries. The rookie wide receiver generated some matchup headaches for the Chiefs early on and finished with three catches for 49 yards. That included a well-placed, 7-yard TD pass from Matt Schaub. If Ridley can continue to live up to his first-round pick pedigree, he should play well alongside an offense that features a former NFL MVP in Matt Ryan and an All-Pro wide receiver in Julio Jones.

Ryan looked characteristically sharp in his '18 preseason debut, connecting on 5 of 7 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown -- a great, second-effort catch from tight end Austin Hooper. Tevin Coleman churned out 35 yards on five carries. Year 2 of the Steve Sarkisian experience will be under the microscope, and the Atlanta's first-team offense was impressive against K.C.'s first-teamers.

-- Austin Knoblauch

5. Christian McCaffrey's 71-yard touchdown run on Carolina's second snap was a pleasant surprise for three reasons. First, McCaffrey ran assuredly between the tackles. The major rub on McCaffrey during his rookie season was his lack of physicality inside the hashes, but the tailback showed on the opening score and on other plays his strength and decisiveness up the middle, finishing with 120 total yards. McCaffrey also showed off his trademark acceleration on the scamper, burning past Miami's secondary, including center-fielder Reshad Jones. But maybe the most welcome sight on the play was left guard Greg Van Roten pulling and blocking two Dolphins to make way for McCaffrey. Van Roten, a 28-year-old journeyman who just two years ago was playing for the CFL's Toronto Argonauts, stepped up into the left guard role vacated by All-Pro Andrew Norwell and the injured Amini Silatolu, who tore his meniscus earlier this month. With more blocks like that one, the All-Ivy lineman might start Week 1 opening lanes for Christian, Cam and Co.

6. The Dolphins are reaping early returns on their new additions. With DeVante Parker sidelined, Albert Wilson and Danny Amendola are scheming to keep him that way. Ryan Tannehill (14/17, 100 yards in five drives) already has great chemistry and timing with each diminutive pass-catcher, with Wilson his favorite target through two preseason games (seven catches for 70 yards). On the other side of the ball, Robert Quinn made mincemeat out of Matt Kalil during the first half, sacking Cam Newton twice. The Suh-less front seven nucleus of Quinn, Charles Harris, Davon Godchaux and Cameron Wake should not be overlooked.

-- Jeremy Bergman