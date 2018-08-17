Josh Allen forcing his way to front of Bills' QB derby

Josh Allen is forcing his way to the front of the Bills' quarterback competition.

After AJ McCarron suffered through four consecutive three-and-outs to begin Friday nightâs 19-17 win over the Browns, Allen directed scoring drives on all three of his possessions. Second-year signal-caller Nathan Peterman was third in the rotation, tossing a 35-yard touchdown of his own against broken coverage.

Late in the fourth quarter, Buffalo announced an injury to McCarron's throwing shoulder. Per the Buffalo News, it's a hairline fracture, likely jeopardizing his availability for the season opener.

Even before the news of McCarron's injury, Allen appeared to be taking pole position in the quarterback derby.

Famous for his golden arm, Allen made a difference with his feet, extending plays and converting key third downs for the second consecutive week. The highlight was buying time, avoiding pressure and unfurling a dart to Rod Streater in the back of the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown.

Through two preseason contests, Allen has completed 18 of 32 passes (56.3 percent) for 176 yards (5.5 YPA), two touchdowns and a 92.7 passer rating.

Although he's struggled to ascertain blitzes before the snap and throw with requisite touch after the snap, Allen's arm and athleticism give him a decisive talent advantage over Peterman.

The former Wyoming star began mixing in with the first-team offense after his preseason debut. Now that McCarron is injured, Allen should expect to see even more first-team reps leading up to the all-important third preseason game.

That matchup versus the Bengals looms as a crucial one in the rookie's quest for the starting job. At this point, however, it's quite evident that Allen is the best quarterback on the roster.