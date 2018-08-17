Baker Mayfield shows off fancy footwork for Browns

Baker Mayfield's box score might not impress Browns fans, but the rookie flashed plenty of potential in Friday night's 19-17 loss to the Bills.

Mayfield entered the game late in the second quarter after entrenched starter Tyrod Taylor generated one touchdown drive and three punts in four possessions. The draft's top overall pick completed seven of 13 passes for 75 yards in roughly two quarters of action.

Those numbers would look a lot prettier had Mayfield and undrafted rookie Derrick Willies not lost one touchdown to an offensive penalty and another to replay review.

What stood out most was Mayfield's fancy footwork in the pocket, repeatedly preventing negative plays by skating free of oncoming rushers and keeping his eyes downfield. Although he started slowly and shared Taylor's struggles on third downs, the former Oklahoma star finished in strong fashion before giving way to veteran Drew Stanton in the middle of the fourth quarter.

Through two preseason games, Mayfield has completed 18 of 33 passes (54.5 percent) for 287 yards (8.7 YPA) and a 104.0 passer rating to go with precocious instincts in the pocket.

Should Taylor encounter an extended slump at any point this season, the Browns should have no qualms about turning the offense over to their hotshot rookie.