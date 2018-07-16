Earl Thomas: If you don't want me, then trade me

Hours after former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman suggested that the organization is in disarray, another member of the famed Legion of Boom secondary stated that he wants out Seattle.

All-Pro safety Earl Thomas has ratcheted up the rhetoric in his quest for a new contract, once again placing his Seahawks future in question.

"Always been the underdog ain't nothing new," Thomas wrote on Instagram. "Extendâ¦..if you don't want me let's make a trade happen I understand it's a bizz."

Thomas skipped last month's mandatory minicamp, insisting he will not participate in team activities until the Seahawks extend a contract that has just one year and $8.5 million remaining.

While coach Pete Carroll has maintained that Seattle is counting on the six-time Pro Bowl selection to remain a nucleus player, the offseason has been rife with trade rumors.

Thomas raised eyebrows around the league when he invited the Cowboys to "come get me" after a late-December clash between the two clubs. If not for Dallas' refusal to part with the No. 50 overall pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported after the 2018 NFL Draft, Thomas would likely be wearing a star on his helmet.

Former teammate Cliff Avril recently confirmed that the entire Seattle locker room knew that Thomas had always harbored a "love" for his hometown Cowboys.

If the rebuilding Seahawks aren't going to pay the 29-year-old safety what he envisions, perhaps they will reach the realization that they are better off getting what they can before the situation reaches a boiling point.

Barring a new deal, Thomas' future in the Emerald City looms as the NFL summer's most urgent unsolved mystery.