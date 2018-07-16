Richard Sherman: Seahawks have 'lost their way'

Richard Sherman isn't known for holding back when he has something on his mind.

The San Francisco 49ers cornerback recently discussed a variety of subjects with Robert Klemko of The MMQB, but one area surrounding his time with the Seattle Seahawks commanded attention.

Sherman spent seven seasons in Seattle, where he was a three-time first-team All-Pro selection and four-time Pro Bowler on one of the NFL's elite defensive units. Seattle won a Super Bowl in 2013, but the defense transitioned by parting ways with Sherman and defensive end Michael Bennett in recent months. The Seahawks are also currently in a deadlock when it comes to All-Pro safety Earl Thomas, who is seeking a new contract.

Sherman went into full reflection mode on what he categorized as a "really unfortunate" situation in Seattle.

"Mistakes and poor judgment on things ruined what could have been a really special deal," Sherman told Sports Illustrated . "You don't have much left right now.

"And to say you're not going to pay Earl Thomas is just ... There's no decline in play there. He's played the game the right way. Who do you have to pay? You have the two best linebackers in the game. You have the quarterback. You have a great wide receiver in Doug [Baldwin]. And you're paying Duane Brown."

Sherman and the Seahawks enjoyed an impressive three-year run after the Super Bowl win in 2013. Seattle returned to the championship game in 2014 before losing in the waning seconds to the New England Patriots, and made the playoffs from 2015 to 2016, compiling a 32-15-1 record over the three seasons.

But the after posting a 9-7 record and failing to qualify for the postseason in 2017, as Sherman suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 10, the Seahawks' roster underwent an overhaul during the offseason.

Gone are Sherman, Bennett, tight end Jimmy Graham, defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson and cornerback Jeremy Lane, among others. General manager John Schneider, however, emphasized in April the Seahawks are not rebuilding and categorized the personnel moves as a "reset."

Nevertheless, the Seahawks sport a different look ahead of the 2018 regular season and Sherman believes the team is going in the opposite direction.

"They've lost their way," Sherman told Sports Illustrated. "It's as simple as that. They've just lost their way. When you make too many mistakes over a long period of time, you kind of dig yourself a hole. And then when you backtrack, you gotta make a bunch of rash decisions to try and fill the hole and hope that it holds up."