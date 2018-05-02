2018 NFL Draft: Five teams that added most talent on offense

The Baltimore Ravens' selection of QB Lamar Jackson in the 2018 NFL Draft has been characterized as an exciting parting gift from retiring GM Ozzie Newsome to a franchise that could use some new blood at the quarterback position. But Newsome's final draft as GM ran much deeper offensively than just Jackson -- the Ravens helped their offense more than any team in the NFL.

We arrived at these rankings using NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt's Hot 150 prospect rankings as the measurement. Points were assigned to each draftee based on where he ranked in Brandt's Hot 150. The No. 1-rated prospect received 150 points, the No. 2 prospect received 149 points, etc.

Here are the five teams with the most points among offensive players:

1. Baltimore Ravens

Score: 443 points (4 players)

The players (points):

No. 21 in Brandt's Hot 150: Louisville QB Lamar Jackson (130)

No. 38: South Carolina TE Hayden Hurst (113)

No. 47: Oklahoma OT Orlando Brown (104)

No. 55: Oklahoma TE Mark Andrews (96)

The skinny: In addition to Jackson, Newsome picked up a pair of promising tight ends in Hurst and Andrews, both highly productive at the college level and both big and athletic enough to play as quickly as they can absorb the playbook. What helps get this offensive draft class over the top is that Brandt was bullish on Brown. Andrews' No. 47 ranking on the Hot 150 suggests the Ravens got a second-round value in Round 3.

2. Indianapolis Colts

Score: 367 points (5 players)

The players (points):

No. 8 in Brandt's Hot 150: Notre Dame OG Quenton Nelson (143)

No. 64: Auburn OL Braden Smith (87)

No. 95: N.C. State RB Nyheim Hines (56)

No. 96: Clemson WR Deon Cain (55)

No. 125: Northern Iowa WR Daurice Fountain (26)

The skinny: The Colts were the only team to select five offensive players in the Hot 150, beginning with an elite talent in Nelson. Nelson and Smith should help shore up the Colts' front for QB Andrew Luck, and GM Chris Ballard added a few weapons around him, as well. RB Nyheim Hines is a small but blazing-fast back who could help electrify the Colts' return game, as well.

3. Cleveland Browns

Score: 362 points (4 players)

The players (points):

No. 4 in Brandt's Hot 150: Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield (147)

No. 34: Georgia RB Nick Chubb (117)

No. 62: Nevada OG Austin Corbett (89)

No. 142: Florida WR Antonio Callaway (9)

The skinny: With the addition of three offensive players in the draft's first 35 picks -- Mayfield, Chubb and Corbett -- the Browns scored enough points to rank third here. The three of them could find themselves lined up through the heart of the Browns' offense this fall. The selection of Callaway, whose draft was hurt by character concerns, gave Cleveland an explosive pass catcher with early-impact ability.

4. New York Giants

Score: 348 points (3 players)

The players (points):

No. 1 in Brandt's Hot 150: Penn State RB Saquon Barkley (150)

No. 15: UTEP OG Will Hernandez (136)

No. 89: Richmond QB Kyle Lauletta (62)

The skinny: Barkley gave the Giants the No. 1 player on Brandt's board. He could make an Ezekiel Elliott-like rookie splash in the NFC East, and it would help that cause if Hernandez proves to be an effective rookie starter. Lauletta gives the Giants someone to groom behind Eli Manning, but it remains to be seen how soon the club turns the position over.

5. Detroit Lions

Score: 318 points (3 players)

The players (points):

No. 40 in Brandt's Hot 150: Arkansas C Frank Ragnow (111)

No. 42: Oregon OT Tyrell Crosby (109)

No. 53: Auburn RB Kerryon Johnson (98)

The skinny: The Lions directly addressed the rushing attack with their first two picks of the draft in taking a center (Ragnow) and a smooth, shifty rusher (Johnson). But based on Brandt's rankings, the real value might have come in Crosby. GM Bob Quinn put an end to Crosby's draft slide in Round 5, but for Brandt, he was a second-round talent as the draft's 42nd-ranked player.

