Mike Mayock's 2018 NFL Draft Day 2 takeaways

NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock was there to witness and analyze every pick in the second and third rounds of the 2018 NFL Draft on Friday night. Here are his five takeaways from Day 2:

1. Great round for Browns: I really liked the Cleveland Browns' first two picks tonight. Austin Corbett, he can play right tackle or guard, and do so with a nasty edge. The running back, Nick Chubb, I think he will be a tremendous addition. The Browns helped themselves a lot with those two picks.

2. Delicious night for the champs: I love what the Philadelphia Eagles did. They traded out of the first round, came back up, got ahead of their division rival Dallas Cowboys and took the player the Cowboys might have wanted to pick in Dallas Goedert. Ironically the kid was named Dallas. Being a West Philadelphia guy, I kind of thought that was delicious irony.

3. Hurt for Hurst: I felt horribly for Maurice Hurst. He's a really talented defensive lineman from Michigan, a late first- or early second-round player who has a heart condition. There's only one team I'm even aware of that's passed him on a physical. I don't know if he's going to get drafted at all. That's really, really sad.

4. Guice could be nice: He's a first-round talent, but Derrius Guice slid tonight. There are a little bit of character concerns, but Washington picks him up. if Jay Gruden can control him, he's got a chance to be special, especially when you pair him with Chris Thompson.

5. Ozzie the wizard: First Hayden Hurst, then Mark Andrews. The Baltimore Ravens got two solid tight ends. And how cool is this? I love the fact that they selected Orlando Brown, son of former Ravens great Zeus Brown. I think Ozzie Newsome and Eric DeCosta just do a phenomenal job.