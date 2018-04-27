Orlando Brown drafted in third round by Ravens

Baltimore Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome has drafted the son of a franchise icon.

The Ravens selected Oklahoma offensive tackle Orlando Brown with the No. 83 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Brown's father, Orlando "Zeus" Brown, was a behemoth 6-foot-7, 360-pound tackle who started 80 games across six seasons in Baltimore. The younger Brown ranks No. 100 on NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock's list of the top 100 prospects in the draft.

After blocking for reigning Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield in college, Brown will now do the same for 2016 Heisman winner Lamar Jackson, who was drafted at No. 32 overall.

Originally regarded as a first-round talent, Brown saw his stock plummet after a nightmare performance at the NFL Scouting Combine. There are simply no NFL starters with a 40-yard dash time as low as Brown's 5.82.

Brown got away with a lack of athleticism in college, holding up well in pass protection. Many scouts question his ability to maintain that success against quicker NFL edge rushers.

If he exceeds expectations in spring practices and training camp, Brown will compete for Baltimore's starting right-tackle job.

Credit Newsome for executing his offseason plan to rebuild an offense that had grown stale over the past two years. After overhauling the wide-receiver corps in free agency, Newsome drafted Jackson, Brown and a pair of tight ends in Hayden Hurst and Mark Andrews.

Baltimore might just vie with the Bears and Giants as the league's most improved offense this season.