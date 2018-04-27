Derrius Guice selected No. 59 overall by Redskins

The Washington Redskins ended running back Derrius Guice's draft free fall.

The Redskins grabbed the LSU running back with the No. 59 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Guice is a first-round talent who slid to the second-round due to off-field concerns.

On the field, Guice doesn't shy away from contact as a north-south runner, can bulldoze defensive backs and outrun linebackers in space. While he wasn't used much in the passing game, the rookie back possesses enough skills to thrive in all phases.

Aside from injuries, Guice has the talent to be a workhorse right off the bat in Washington.

The LSU product slid in the draft due to non-football related issues. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that sources describe Guice as "immature" and "high maintenance," noting some of his visits with teams did not go well. Rapoport added there were incidents in college that teams found out about that were not previously reported. NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock added that there is another investigation that could potentially be embarrassing for Guice and the team that selected him.

The Redskins apparently did enough homework on Guice to feel comfortable using a second-round pick on the first-round talent.

Guice could be the early-down workhorse Washington has lacked the past few seasons. If the rookie can carry the workload between the tackles, that could lessen the load on dynamic satellite back Chris Thompson. Guice has the talent to beat out Rob Kelley and 2017 fourth-round pick Samaje Perine. It's now on the Redskins coaching staff to see Guice lives up to that talent.