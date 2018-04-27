Browns draft Austin Corbett, Nick Chubb in Round 2

The Cleveland Browns kicked off Day 2 of the 2018 NFL Draft by continuing to remake a previously dead-on-arrival offense, adding protection and a bruising running back for new quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The Browns tapped offensive lineman Austin Corbett with the No. 33 overall, the first pick of the second round. At No. 35 overall, a pick obtained in last year's trade with the Houston Texans, general manager John Dorsey grabbed Georgia running back Nick Chubb.

Corbett, a Nevada product, played tackle in college but could kick inside to guard. He spent the offseason training with current Browns guard, and former Nevada teammate, Joel Bitonio.

The Browns are remaking an offensive line that saw Hall of Fame left tackle Joe Thomas retire. With Bitonio and Kevin Zeitler at the guard spots, Dorsey could envision Corbett sticking at the tackle spot, despite some scouts believing he'd be better inside.

Trend among Browns draft picks: Mostly guys who've worked harder than others to reach this point. Two Walk Ons: Baker Mayfield/Austin Corbett and a RB Nick Chubb, who battled back from a knee injury. Clearly want guys that care about the game and the grind it takes to succeed, â Steve Wyche (@wyche89) April 27, 2018

Adding Chubb gives the Browns a bulldozing early-down back to pair with free-agent signee Carlos Hyde and pass-catching back Duke Johnson. The Georgia product, at 5-foot-11, 227-pounds is a between-the-tackles thumper the Browns needed to replace Isaiah Crowell.

Chubb overcame a gruesome knee injury suffered during his sophomore season. Two years away from the injury, Chubb looked more like his early-career self in 2017, splitting carries with first-round pick Sony Michel.

Chubb should be in the rotation with Hyde off the bat and eventually take on the early-down and short-yardage work with Johnson as the satellite back. The Browns can get out of Hyde's three-year contract after one season.

With Mayfield, Chubb and Corbett added within the first 35 picks, the Browns already upgraded a lost offense with a bounty of picks still to come.