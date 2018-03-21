2018 NFL Draft: Tracking AFC West teams' interest in prospects

Here's a look at the news connecting top prospects to AFC West teams leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft. Click through the tabs above to see prospect-club connections from each division.

DENVER BRONCOS

First-round spot: 5

» Broncos' 2018 draft picks | Draft history

Top prospects associated with the Broncos:

» Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming: Report: Allen meets with Broncos at Combine

» Sam Darnold, QB, USC: Report: Darnold meets with Broncos at Combine

» Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville: Report: Jackson meets with Broncos at Combine

» Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma: Broncos intend to host Mayfield on visit

» Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA: Report: Rosen meets with Broncos at Combine

» Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State: Report: Rudolph meets with Broncos at Combine

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

First-round spot: No first-round pick

» Chiefs' 2018 draft picks | Draft history

Top prospects associated with the Chiefs:

» Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville: Alexander meets with Chiefs at Combine

» Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn: Davis meets with Chiefs at Combine

» Donte Jackson, CB, LSU: Jackson meets with Chiefs at Combine

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

First-round spot: 17

» Chargers' 2018 draft picks | Draft history

Top prospects associated with the Chargers:

» Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas: Reportedly meets with Chargers at Combine

» Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma: Report: Chargers meet with Mayfield at Combine

» Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State: Meets with Chargers

OAKLAND RAIDERS

First-round spot: 10

» Raiders' 2018 draft picks | Draft history

Top prospects associated with the Raiders:

» Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon: Crosby meets with Raiders at Combine

» Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas: Reportedly meets with Raiders at Combine

» Vita Vea, DT, Washington: Meets with Raiders DL coach at Combine