2018 NFL Draft: Tracking AFC West teams' interest in prospects

Here's a look at the news connecting top prospects to AFC West teams leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft. Click through the tabs above to see prospect-club connections from each division.
DENVER BRONCOS
First-round spot: 5
» Broncos' 2018 draft picks | Draft history
Top prospects associated with the Broncos:
» Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming: Report: Allen meets with Broncos at Combine
» Sam Darnold, QB, USC: Report: Darnold meets with Broncos at Combine
» Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville: Report: Jackson meets with Broncos at Combine
» Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma: Broncos intend to host Mayfield on visit
» Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA: Report: Rosen meets with Broncos at Combine
» Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State: Report: Rudolph meets with Broncos at Combine
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
First-round spot: No first-round pick
» Chiefs' 2018 draft picks | Draft history
Top prospects associated with the Chiefs:
» Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville: Alexander meets with Chiefs at Combine
» Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn: Davis meets with Chiefs at Combine
» Donte Jackson, CB, LSU: Jackson meets with Chiefs at Combine
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
First-round spot: 17
» Chargers' 2018 draft picks | Draft history
Top prospects associated with the Chargers:
» Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas: Reportedly meets with Chargers at Combine
» Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma: Report: Chargers meet with Mayfield at Combine
» Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State: Meets with Chargers
OAKLAND RAIDERS
First-round spot: 10
» Raiders' 2018 draft picks | Draft history
Top prospects associated with the Raiders:
» Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon: Crosby meets with Raiders at Combine
» Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas: Reportedly meets with Raiders at Combine
» Vita Vea, DT, Washington: Meets with Raiders DL coach at Combine