Chargers OC meets with Lamar Jackson after pro day

The talk during Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson's pro day revolved around the Heisman winner's supposed inaccessibility to teams trying to arrange meetings. At least one club had no trouble sitting down with Jackson on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Chargers were one of 32 teams in attendance at the Louisville pro day Thursday and reportedly spent a little more time with Jackson than the others. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Bolts offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt met with Jackson after his pro day.

Garafolo added for context that Chargers coach Anthony Lynn was effusive in his praise of Jackson at the combine, signifying that L.A. has real interest in the quarterback. Philip Rivers is 36 years old and has two years left on his contract. Behind him on the Chargers depth chart are longtime backup Kellen Clemens and third-year QB Cardale Jones, for whom L.A. traded ahead of last season. L.A. also met with former Jets quarterback Geno Smith this week.

Jackson is slated to be picked in the first round, potentially within the top half of the first day. The Chargers own the 17th overall pick, but also have needs at tackle and inside linebacker.

Jackson has already had a private workout with the Houston Texans, but according to NFL Network draft tsar Mike Mayock, other teams have had a hard time getting in contact with Jackson to set up future meetings.

"I've had several teams tell me they're having trouble just getting to set up appointments to meet with him," Mayock said Thursday during Path to the Draft's coverage of the UL pro day. "Not just work out, but appointments to meet with him, to put him up on the board, to work him out, to have dinner with him. And remember, and again I'm not taking a shot here at anybody, his mom is representing him, his mom has obviously his best interest at heart, but you're doing the kid a disservice if NFL coaches and general managers are calling and you can't even get an appointment set up."

In light of Mayock's statement and the Chargers' increased interest in Jackson, perhaps teams will make more of an effort in the coming month to get a closer look at the polarizing prospect.