Giants, Broncos to meet with Allen, Darnold, Rosen

The New York Giants and Denver Broncos, each armed with a top-five pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, are putting a finer point on their evaluations of the draft's top quarterbacks in the coming days.

The Giants will host Wyoming's Josh Allen, Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield, USC's Sam Darnold and UCLA's Josh Rosen for official visits next week, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The Giants hold the No. 2 overall pick of the draft and have a need for a talented young quarterback to groom behind Eli Manning, who is 37. The Broncos will also be active in checking out the top available passers, bringing in Rosen on Wednesday, conducting a private workout with Darnold Friday, and hosting Allen on Monday, per Rapoport.

MMQB's Albert Breer first reported the news.

The Broncos hold the No. 5 overall pick. GM John Elway also confirmed at the NFL Scouting Combine in February that the club intended to bring Mayfield in for an official visit as well. Mayfield will visit the Giants on Sunday and the Jets on Monday before traveling to visit the Bills and Dolphins, per Rapoport.

Each NFL club is allotted 30 formal visits from draft prospects.

Both the Giants and Broncos will likely have to work around the Cleveland Browns' quarterback plans, however, as the Browns have a quarterback need and the leverage to get the one they want. Cleveland holds the Nos. 1 and 4 overall picks, giving them one pick in front of the Giants and two ahead of the Broncos. The Browns hosted Mayfield earlier this week and Darnold is visiting the club on Wednesday. Cleveland also has a visit booked with Louisville's Lamar Jackson.

