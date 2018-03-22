Denver Broncos to host Josh Rosen on pre-draft visit

Visit and workout season is in full swing for 2018 NFL Draft prospects, and UCLA QB Josh Rosen will be among the busier players as he makes the rounds.

He's already worked out for the Browns, Giants and Bills. On Thursday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo told Up To The Minute Live that the Denver Broncos will host the Bruins star on a pre-draft visit.

The Broncos hold the fifth pick in Round 1, and seem to be doing their due diligence in evaluating the draft's best QBs, even after signing Case Keenum, who was one of the top signal-callers available in free agency. As for Rosen, NFL.com analysts don't foresee him being available to the Broncos at No. 5, but with the draft still more than a month away, there's no way to be certain he'll be off the board before Denver is on the clock.

Denver last spent a first-round pick on a QB a couple years ago, when it picked Paxton Lynch 26th overall.

In addition to Keenum and Lynch, the Broncos have QB Chad Kelly, a seventh-round pick last year, on the roster. Adding a fourth QB to the mix would make a crowd at the position, but Rosen, who some believe is the top QB available this year, might be tough for GM John Elway to pass up if he's still available at No. 5.