Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen to visit with Los Angeles Chargers

The itineraries of the most sought-after quarterback prospects continue to fill up as we count down the days to the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to host UCLA's Josh Rosen and USC signal-caller Sam Darnold on local visits, sources informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Since the visits aren't outside L.A., they won't count against 30-visit limit imposed on teams by the NFL.

It's no secret the Chargers are keeping a close eye on this year's quarterback class. Chargers offensive coordinator met with Lamar Jackson at Louisville's pro day, and coach Anthony Lynn spoke highly of the Heisman Trophy winner's performance at the NFL Scouting Combine. The Chargers previously met with Wyoming passer Josh Allen and Oklahoma star Baker Mayfield.

Unless Chargers general manager Tom Telesco makes a bold move to climb up from their No. 17 overall pick in the first round of this year's draft, it'd be a miracle if Darnold or Rosen landed with the Chargers.

Still, the visits show the Chargers are doing their homework on a deep QB class that might be capable of providing multiple teams plenty of value and talent at the position for years. With 36-year-old Philip Rivers still comanding the Bolts' offense, it's in Telesco's best interest to make sure he knows everything about this year's crop of passers.

Here's a look at some other scheduled visits for top prospects in this year's draft (via Rapoport):

1. Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans is scheduled to visit the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday. Dolphins hold the No. 11 overall pick.

2. Texas offensive tackle Connor Williams will visit the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday.

3. Washington defensive tackle Vita Vea will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday before a scheduled meetup with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday.

4. Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch starts his pre-draft visits with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday. He'll meet with the Arizona Cardinals next.