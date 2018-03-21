2018 NFL Draft: Tracking AFC South teams' interest in prospects

Here's a look at the news connecting top prospects to AFC South teams leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft. Click through the tabs above to see prospect-club connections from each division.
HOUSTON TEXANS
First-round spot: No first-round pick
» Texans' 2018 draft picks | Draft history
Top prospects associated with the Texans:
» Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas: Reportedly meets with Texans at Combine
» Dante Pettis, WR, Washington: Texans interview Pettis at combine
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
First-round spot: 6
» Colts' 2018 draft picks | Draft history
Top prospects associated with the Colts:
» Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State: Meets with Colts at Combine
» Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas: Reportedly meets with Colts at Combine
» Dante Pettis, WR, Washington: Meets Colts at UW pro day
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
First-round spot: 29
» Jaguars' 2018 draft picks | Draft history
Top prospects associated with the Jaguars:
» Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma: Interviews with Jaguars at Combine
» Dante Pettis, WR, Washington: Jaguars interview Pettis at combine
TENNESSEE TITANS
First-round spot: 25
» Titans' 2018 draft picks | Draft history
Top prospects associated with the Titans:
» Sony Michel, RB, Georgia: Report: Michel meets with Titans at Combine