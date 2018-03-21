2018 NFL Draft: Tracking AFC South teams' interest in prospects

Here's a look at the news connecting top prospects to AFC South teams leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft. Click through the tabs above to see prospect-club connections from each division.

HOUSTON TEXANS

First-round spot: No first-round pick

» Texans' 2018 draft picks | Draft history

Top prospects associated with the Texans:

» Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas: Reportedly meets with Texans at Combine

» Dante Pettis, WR, Washington: Texans interview Pettis at combine

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

First-round spot: 6

» Colts' 2018 draft picks | Draft history

Top prospects associated with the Colts:

» Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State: Meets with Colts at Combine

» Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas: Reportedly meets with Colts at Combine

» Dante Pettis, WR, Washington: Meets Colts at UW pro day

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

First-round spot: 29

» Jaguars' 2018 draft picks | Draft history

Top prospects associated with the Jaguars:

» Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma: Interviews with Jaguars at Combine

» Dante Pettis, WR, Washington: Jaguars interview Pettis at combine

TENNESSEE TITANS

First-round spot: 25

» Titans' 2018 draft picks | Draft history

Top prospects associated with the Titans:

» Sony Michel, RB, Georgia: Report: Michel meets with Titans at Combine