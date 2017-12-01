Twenty-five things to know about Week 13 injuries

Kelvin Benjamin will miss his second straight game with a knee injury.

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said Friday the receiver would miss Sunday's tilt versus the New England Patriots.

The news doesn't come as a surprise after Benjamin missed practice all week. The big-bodied receiver was injured on the first drive of the team's Week 11 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He's played less than five quarters since being traded from Carolina to Buffalo.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Benjamin has a shot to return next week.

Tyrod Taylor will try to keep pace with Tom Brady on Sunday without Benjamin, left tackle Cordy Glenn (foot, ankle) and backup running back Mike Tolbert (hamstring). Running back LeSean McCoy is dealing with knee soreness and will not practice Friday, McDermott said. However, he's expected to be good to go for Sunday, McDermott said.

Here are other injuries we're tracking on Friday:

1. Dallas Cowboys defensive back Orlando Scandrick suffered two transverse process fractures in his back and likely will miss one or more games, a source told Rapoport. Scandrick was kicked on the third play of the game Thursday against the Washington Redskins, leading to the injury. He played through it and received his diagnosis Friday.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he expects Sean Lee (hamstring) to play Week 14 against the New York Giants. Lee has missed the last three games. Jones also confirmed that the X-ray taken on Dak Prescott's right hand during Thursday's win over the Washington Redskins was negative.

2. Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Aaron Rodgers could practice Saturday for the first time since being placed on injured reserve because of a broken collarbone. "We're looking tomorrow to potentially practice him in a trial return. We'll determine that tomorrow," McCarthy told reporters. Rodgers has been on IR since suffering the injury in Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings. He is eligible to return off IR in Week 15.

Running back Ty Montgomery was placed in IR and is scheduled to undergo season-ending wrist surgery, Rapoport reported. Cornerback Kevin King (shoulder) will not play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

3. Bruce Arians said running back Adrian Peterson (neck) is a game-time decision for the Arizona Cardinals. However, Arians downplayed the severity of the injury this week.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown did not practice Friday because of a toe injury. Rapoport says the injury is minor and Brown should be fine for Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cornerback Joe Haden (leg), linebackers Ryan Shazier (ankle) and James Harrison (knee), tight end Vance McDonald (ankle) and safety Michael Mitchell (ankle) also didn't practice.

5. New York Jets running back Matt Forte (knee) and guard Brian Winters (ankle) are questionable for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cornerback Juston Burris (concussion) won't play.

6. Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

7. Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (foot) and running back Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) are both questionable for Sunday's game.

8. Miami Dolphins running back Damien Williams (shoulder) will not play against the Denver Broncos.

9. Chicago Bears linebacker Isaiah Irving (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday. Safety Adrian Amos (hamstring) also did not practice Friday and is listed as doubtful. Safeties Deon Bush (ankle) and DeAndre Houston-Carson (ankle) and cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (illness) have been ruled questionable. Right guard Josh Sitton (concussion) and cornerback Bryce Callahan (knee) were limited in practice Friday and are questionable against the 49ers.

10. Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Beau Allen (knee), defensive end (groin), receiver Alshon Jeffrey (foot), center Jason Kelce (ankle) and cornerback Patrick Robinson (knee) all were full participants in practice Friday.

11. Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien does not expect wide receiver Will Fuller (ribs) to play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

12. Andy Reid says Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford (back), defensive back Eric Murray (ankle) and running back Charcandrick West (not injury related) won't play on Sunday against the New York Jets.

13. Minnesota Vikings tackle Mike Remmers (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Remmers was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and sat out Thursday and Friday. Linebacker Eric Kendricks (hip) is listed as questionable but Mike Zimmer said "he thinks" he'll play.

14. Baltimore Ravens guard Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder) has been ruled out against the Detroit Lions. Running back Alex Collins (calf), linebacker C.J. Mosley (ankle), cornerback Jimmy Smith (Achilles) and tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) are all listed as questionable for Sunday.

15. Detroit Lions running back Ameer Abdullah (neck) and guard T.J. Lang (foot) are both questionable for Sunday against the Ravens. Cornerback Jamal Agnew (knee) and center Travis Swanson (knee) are both out.

16. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (knee) will not play Sunday versus the Cleveland Browns. Casey Hayward (calf/personal), Corey Liuget (toe) and kicker Nick Novak (back) are all listed as questionable.

17. Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (ankle) will not play Sunday against the New York Giants. Cornerback David Amerson (foot), guard Gabe Jackson (ankle) and receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (hip) are all listed as questionable.

18. New York Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas (neck/wrist) will not play Sunday. Defensive tackle Damon Harrison (elbow) is listed as questionable. Offensive lineman Justin Pugh (back) is doubtful to play.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (shoulder) is set to play Sunday against the Packers, but he's officially listed as questionable for the game.

20. New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (ankle) and offensive tackle Terron Armstead (thigh, shoulder) are each questionable for Sunday vs. the Panthers. Tight end Coby Fleener (concussion) and safety Marcus Williams (groin) have been ruled out.

21. Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas (heel) is officially questionable for Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, but coach Pete Carroll said he is fine and good to go. Linebacker D.J. Alexander (shoulder), offensive tackle Duane Brown (ankle), tight end Jimmy Graham (ankle) and linebacker Bobby Wagner (hamstring) also are questionable.

Running back Mike Davis, tight end Luke Willson and cornerback Shaquill Griffin are off the injury report and will play Sunday.

Dion Jordan (neck) is doubtful for the Seahawks. Carroll said there is nothing that can be done to elevate that. Carroll said he thinks it will take another week.

22. New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (shoulder) and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle) will not play against the Buffalo Bills. Defensive end Trey Flowers (rib), cornerback Eric Rowe (groin) and offensive tackle LeAdrian Waddle are questionable. Tom Brady is off the injury report after dealing with an Achilles tendon issue over the last two weeks.

23. Indianapolis Colts cornerback Donte Moncrief (groin) is questionable for Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Center Ryan Kelly (concussion) will not play.

24. Denver Broncos guard Ronald Leary (back), quarterback Paxton Lynch (ankle), defensive tackle Domata Peko (knee) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (neck) will not play Sunday. Linebacker Shane Ray (wrist, illness) is questionable.