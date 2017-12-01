Aaron Rodgers could practice Saturday for Packers

Aaron Rodgers is still on injured reserve, recovering from a broken collarbone suffered in October, but the Green Bay Packers quarterback might be making his return to the field this weekend. The practice field, that is.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that Green Bay is looking to have Rodgers practice in a "trial return" on Saturday, but will make that determination following Friday's workout session.

When asked whether Rodgers' return can inspire the playoff-hungry Packers, McCarthy said, "Absolutely. I think it's a big deal when you see your leader out there. Definitely. The guys have been able to watch him work here the last couple weeks. He's been going through the fundamental part of it. But I think you also have to be in-tune with the trial of return mode. ... But yeah, that'd be great to have him out there."

Rodgers is eligible to return to game play for Green Bay's Week 15 game against the Carolina Panthers. But first, he has to test out his collarbone in a live practice setting.

Rodgers was seen throwing on the field ahead of the Packers' Week 12 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. His response to surgery and his quick recovery inspired fellow Packers leader Clay Matthews to suggest Green Bay would have been better off keeping Rodgers off IR, allowing for a quicker return to the field.

The Packers will hopefully get their first look Saturday at their franchise quarterback since his Week 6 injury forced Brett Hundley into the starting role. Under Hundley, Green Bay has stumbled out of prime playoff position. However, the QB's, and the team's, play has improved since his first start and the Packers, now at 5-6, still technically have a shot at January football.

If Green Bay can string together two wins against the lowly Buccaneers and Browns in the coming weeks, Rodgers will return to a team above .500 and within striking distance of a wild-card spot. That road to the postseason, if it's still open, begins this weekend.