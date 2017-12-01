Antonio Brown misses practice with minor toe injury

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown missed practice on Friday, but isn't expected to miss any significant time.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Brown sat out Friday because of a minor toe injury, but should be fine going forward.

Pittsburgh's All-Pro wideout has three days to heal. The Steelers take on the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

Brown leads the league in receiving yards (1,195), receptions (80) and yards per game (108.6). He is coming arguably his most productive two-game stretch of his career (20 rec, 313 yards, 5 TD).