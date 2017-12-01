Ty Montgomery to undergo wrist surgery, placed on IR

Ty Montgomery's season has come to an end.

The Green Bay Packers announced their starting running back will head to injured reserve on Friday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed, a wrist injury that will require surgery is the reason for the move.

Montgomery, a 2015 third-round pick, entered the season as the Packers' bell-cow running back, but questions of the converted wide receiver's durability in that role proved to be valid. Montgomery broke his ribs in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears, forcing him to miss one game. He returned to action in Week 6, but re-injured his ribs against the Bears once again in Week 10. It was a wrist injury he suffered along the way, though, that forced the Packers to rule him out for the season. Rapoport reported the tailback is expected to be ready for the offseason conditioning program.

Montgomery became the 10th Packer to be placed on injured reserve this season, joining key players such as quarterback Aaron Rodgers (who's eligible to return in Week 15), offensive tackles Kyle Murphy and Bryan Bulaga and cornerback Quinten Rollins.

Montgomery logged 273 rushing yards, 173 receiving yards and four total touchdowns this season. Packers tailbacks Aaron Jones, who's also missed time with a knee injury, and rookie Jamaal Williams are expected to continue to shoulder the load with Montgomery done.