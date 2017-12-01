Injuries: Bills WR Kelvin Benjamin out vs. Patriots

Kelvin Benjamin will miss his second straight game with a knee injury.

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said Friday the receiver would miss Sunday's tilt versus the New England Patriots.

The news doesn't come as a surprise after Benjamin missed practice all week. The big-bodied receiver was injured on the first drive of the team's Week 11 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He's played less than five quarters since being traded from Carolina to Buffalo.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Benjamin has a shot to return next week.

Tyrod Taylor will try to keep pace with Tom Brady on Sunday without Benjamin, left tackle Cordy Glenn (foot, ankle) and backup running back Mike Tolbert (hamstring).

Here are other injuries we're tracking this Friday:

1. Dallas Cowboys defensive back Orlando Scandrick suffered two transverse process fractures in his back and likely will miss one or more games, a source tells Rapoport. Scandrick was kicked on the third play of the game Thursday against the Washington Redskins, leading to the injury. He played through it and received his diagnosis today.