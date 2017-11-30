Week 13 cornerback rankings: A look at Talib-Crabtree incident

Ike Taylor is no stranger to being on an island. The former Steelers cornerback helped Pittsburgh win two Super Bowls during his 12-year career. For the second straight year, Taylor's weekly series will feature one pertinent cornerback on "Ike's Island," where he breaks down the player's on-field play and significance heading into the coming week. In addition, he lists his updated top-10 cornerback rankings and top-three CB duos.

Featured on Ike's Island this week ...

Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree

By now, the football world is familiar with the rivalry between Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree, especially after last week's scuffle. The two got into an in-game altercation that involved Talib pulling off the receiver's gold necklace -- for the second straight year. The skirmish escalated with punches and so on, and both players were ejected from Sunday's game -- and suspended for one game -- for their roles in the scuffle.

This hasn't been only CB-WR encounter this season. Jacksonville's Jalen Ramsey and Cincinnati's A.J. Green got into it in Week 9 with both getting ejected but not suspended. Lastly, Tampa Bay's Mike Evans and New Orleans' Marshon Lattimore also had an encounter in their Week 9 meeting. Neither player was ejected but Evans was suspended for one game.

Corners and receivers are a different breed. Being alone on the island and competing one-on-one is unlike anything else in football. Players have to have a confident -- almost cocky -- attitude, and the very best at both positions are just that. Look, I'm not going to sit here and condemn these guys for engaging in these skirmishes because I've been guilty of doing the same. Stakes are high and players don't think of the consequences, but it's necessary that they play within the rules.

A lot is at stake this time of year with the playoffs a little more than a month out. It's a fine line between hurting your team and standing up for yourself. However, players of this level -- all six of the CBs and WRs involved in scuffles this year were drafted in the first round -- must find a way to battle and stay within the rules. I'm all for players proving themselves to other players and teams, but do it with your play. Ejections and suspensions, especially involving star players, are so detrimental. After the whistle blows, stay within yourself, get hyped and use it on the next play.

Week 13 cornerback rankings: My top 10

EDITOR'S NOTE: The lineup below reflects changes from Ike's Week 12 rankings.

RANK 1 Patrick Peterson, Cardinals Next up: vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Peterson was targeted just twice by Blake Bortles last week and give up one catch for 7 yards. Not shocked. This week against Sammy Watkins, Peterson has the advantage. Watkins tends to run under the ball while Peterson jumps up for it. Go and post routes will be tough for Watkins against the shutdown corner.

RANK 2 Trumaine Johnson, Rams 5 Next up: at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.



The Rams' defense shut down Drew Brees and the marching Saints, who lost for the first time since Sept. 17. Johnson allowed three receptions for 41 yards in coverage and dropped a pass that was gift-wrapped by Brees in the fourth quarter. This week, Johnson faces Larry Fitzgerald in a rematch of Week 7, when Fitzgerald had two receptions for 21 yards against the Rams' CB1. Johnson should do well again, as he hasn't allowed a touchdown in coverage this season.



A lot of Johnson's success is due to his work with Rams cornerbacks coach Aubrey Pleasant and sharpening his technique. He has great patience at the line and is seeing plays before they happen. Currently on a one-year contract, Johnson's due for a big payday.

RANK 3 Jimmy Smith, Ravens 1 Next up: vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Smith was tested throughout by Houston's DeAndre Hopkins, who racked up 111 yards on six targets vs. the Ravens corner. Smith did, however, keep Hopkins out of the end zone and that's what counts.

RANK 4 Jalen Ramsey, Jaguars Next up: vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Prior to playing against Larry Fitzgerald on Sunday, the future Hall of Famer had some high praise for the young cornerback who injured his hand in practice. " Jalen Ramsey with one hand is better than 95 percent of the cornerbacks in the league," Fitzgerald said. I couldn't agree more. Ramsey proved it was true when he held Fitzgerald to -4 yards on four targets.

RANK 5 A.J. Bouye, Jaguars Next up: vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Like most of the Jags' defense, Bouye did his part Sunday. They just needed more from Blake Bortles and the offense. Bouye allowed just two receptions on seven targets for 24 yards in coverage. Another good performance.

RANK 6 Josh Norman, Redskins Next up: at Dallas Cowboys, 8:25 p.m. ET on Thursday.



Some interesting notes from Next Gen Stats on Norman vs. Dez Bryant: Norman hasn't shadowed Bryant since he played for the Panthers in 2015, covering Bryant only when the receiver lined up out wide last season. Bryant's never totaled more than 32 yards or recorded a touchdown against Norman.



In their Week 8 meeting, Dak Prescott nearly avoided Norman entirely as he was targeted just once vs. Bryant.

RANK 9 Xavier Rhodes, Vikings 6 Next up: at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Rhodes was kept busy by Marvin Jones Jr. on Thanksgiving Day . The Vikings' CB1 allowed more than 100 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets, but countered in the best way possible by making a game-sealing pick. He's got Julio Jones, who had 253 receiving yards in Week 12, this week. Rhodes has had the upper hand in the past, holding Jones to four receptions on seven targets for 45 yards in two meetings (Week 12, 2015; Week 4, 2014). These two compare in size -- Rhodes at 6-foot-1 and 218 pounds, while Jones stands at 6-3, 220 pounds -- so I'm expecting a physical matchup.

RANK 10 Casey Hayward, Chargers NR Next up: vs. Cleveland Browns, 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Last year's interceptions leader, Hayward is picking up right where he left off. He has three picks in the past two games, bringing his season total to four. Hayward is tied for third in the NFL in interceptions and ranks No. 1 in pass breakups with 20. The thing is, he is one of the best players on the Chargers' defense but doesn't give a ton of credit.

ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN: Marshon Lattimore, Saints; Jason McCourty, Browns; Adam Jones, Bengals; Tre'Davious White, Bills; Darius Slay, Lions.

WEEK 13 CORNERBACK DUOS: MY TOP THREE

RANK 3 RAVENS Players: Jimmy Smith and Brandon Carr.



I truly believe the Ravens are one of the scariest teams in the league right now. This defense is performing when it counts. Since Week 8, the Ravens have held opposing quarterbacks to a league-worst 64.6 passer rating and 9-17 TD-to-INT ratio. With the help of a mean pass rush, Smith and Carr have been doing their part in the secondary.



Next up: vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Cornerback tandems that just missed the cut: Tre'Davious White and E.J. Gaines, Bills.

Follow Ike Taylor on Twitter @Ike_SwagginU.