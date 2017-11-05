A.J. Green, Jalen Ramsey ejected during Jaguars' win

Two key players were ejected from the Jacksonville Jaguars' 23-7 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Bengals receiver A.J. Green and Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey were both disqualified just before halftime after a physical altercation broke out at the end of a play late in the second quarter.

Ramsey and Green engaged briefly as Joe Mixon took a handoff off tackle for a 1-yard gain. Fifteen yards away from the play, Ramsey lightly shoved Green, knocking him to the ground. Green reacted by wrapping his arm around Ramsey's neck area and pulling him to the ground and repeatedly punching him, starting an actual skirmish that required officials to step in to break up the altercation.

Each player was assessed personal fouls on the play and was ejected from the game.

"I apologize to my teammates, Mr. Brown, and everybody, because that is not who I am," Green told reporters after the game, per ESPN.com's Katherine Terrell. "It just got the best of me today."

The two apologies were separate. He apologized publicly via reporters, but he also addressed the team, according to Carlos Dunlap. â Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) November 5, 2017

Green departed with just one reception for six yards. Ramsey had recorded one tackle. Jacksonville leads Cincinnati 13-7 at halftime.