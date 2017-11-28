Talib, Crabtree have suspensions reduced to one game

Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree both had their suspensions reduced from two games to one game following separate joint appeals on Tuesday, the league confirmed. ESPN first reported the news.

Talib can return to the field for the Denver Broncos' Week 14 game against the New York Jets. Crabtree will be eligible to return for the Oakland Raiders' Week 14 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Both can return to their teams on Dec. 4.

On Monday, Talib and Crabtree were originally suspended two games for their roles in a scuffle that led to them being ejected from Sunday's game.

Talib and Crabtree were ejected in the first quarter of the Raiders' 21-14 win after getting into an on-field fight. Broncos cornerback Chris Harris said Crabtree sucker punched him the play before Talib and Crabtree got into their altercation. Both Talib and Crabtree were given unnecessary roughness penalties. Raiders guard Gabe Jackson also was ejected after making contact with an official during the incident.

For the second straight year, Talib and Crabtree got into an in-game altercation that involved the star defensive back pulling off Crabtree's gold necklace. Sunday's skirmish was much more heated than last year's, however, with the two engaging in a push-pull match that ended up knocking over at least a couple people standing on the sideline before they were swarmed by Broncos players. After being briefly separated, both players broke away from teammates and threw punches at one another while running around on the field.