Injuries: Jalen Ramsey (hand) likely to play for Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey has had a hand in a lot of his team's success on defense this season. It looks like he'll have one in its effort versus the Arizona Cardinals as well.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Ramsey is likely to play Sunday, this after injuring his hand in practice Friday and telling reporters he would be out this weekend.

One of the cornerstones of the Jaguars' top-ranked defense, Ramsey has two interceptions and 14 passes defensed in Year 2. His presence would tilt the scale even further in favor of the Jaguars, as the Cardinals are without wideout John Brown (toe) and J.J. Nelson (chest) has been limited in practice this week.

Other injury news we are watching on Sunday:

1. New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (knee) is expected to play versus the Miami Dolphins, Rapoport reports per a source.

According to Rapoport, tight end Marcellus Bennett (shoulder, hamstring), who's listed as doubtful, will not play.

2. Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he expects tight end Jimmy Graham (ankle) and offensive lineman Luke Joeckel (knee), both listed as questionable, to play Sunday versus the San Francisco 49ers.

3. New York Jets running back Matt Forte, who has battled a knee injury most of the season and practiced only on Friday last week, is considered a game-time decision, Rapoport reports per a source.

4. Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) is expected to play versus the Oakland Raiders and linebacker Shane Ray (wrist, ankle) is optimistic he'll also play, Rapoport reports via sources.

5. The Raiders expect wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (hip) to play versus the Broncos, Rapoport reports via sources. Patterson, who tweaked his hip on Thursday, would be held out only if he were to suffer a late setback.

6. Buffalo Bills tight end Charles Clay (knee) and wide receiver Jordan Matthews (knee) are both expected to play versus the Kansas City Chiefs, sources informed Rapoport.

7. Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis, who signed with the team Wednesday, is expected to make his debut next week, Rapoport reports.