Jameis Winston nearing return from shoulder injury

Jameis Winston is set to miss his third straight game due to a shoulder injury when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. He could be back soon, however.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Morning the quarterback is nearing a return.

"I'm told a couple weeks ago he had PRP injections -- platelet-rich plasma treatment -- in other words, blood spinning," Rapoport said. "[It is] something that is used often, especially by high-profile athletes, during rehab to quicken the recovery. It takes about two weeks to take hold for Winston. He does have an MRI on Monday and the team is holding out hope before saying anything. They want to find out the actual terms and what happens during the MRI, but I am told he feels great, looks great, and his return is coming."

Winston initially injured his shoulder in Week 6 before suffering re-injury in a Week 9 loss to the New Orleans Saints. An initial MRI revealed damage but nothing structural. The Bucs won their first two games with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center.

At 4-6, the Bucs sit on the outskirts in a deep NFC playoff picture. A win over the Falcons could set up Tampa to make a run down the stretch with Winston returning. Tampa has four division games remaining, including Sunday's tilt.

Falling to 4-7 likely would end any playoff hopes and make Winston's return more about prepping for 2018.