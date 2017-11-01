Midseason QB Index: Tom Brady, Carson Wentz wow

Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson's fireworks spectacular on Sunday in Seattle detonated one of the dumber hot takes I've heard during this season. The future of the quarterback position in the NFL is just fine, thanks.

Watson's incredible deep ball, leadership and ability to improvise mark a natural evolution from Wilson, who has already established himself at the top of the game. Texans coach Bill O'Brien's creative adaptation to Watson's skill set should be an example to NFL coaches who routinely struggle to build around a young quarterback's strengths. Six of the top-10 quarterbacks in my full midseason quarterback rankings below are 28 years old or younger. Four of them -- Watson, Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott and Marcus Mariota -- haven't even sniffed 25.

While the young guns have risen, established franchise quarterbacks like Joe Flacco, Eli Manning and Andy Dalton have routinely failed to transcend their surroundings. Mobility matters, especially in a league with an epidemic of poor offensive line play. This crop of young quarterbacks isn't just a boon for the future of the position, but will largely tell the story of the 2017 season. They're already here.

This is the Quarterback Index. The QBs are ranked based on 2017 play only. For the midseason rankings, the updated list reflects changes from the quarter mark.

1 Tom Brady QB Patriots

Forget about outlasting Peyton Manning. Brady has now outlasted young competition like



2017 stats: 8 games | 66.7 pct | 2,541 pass yds | 8.2 ypa | 16 pass TD | 2 INT 
Forget about outlasting Peyton Manning. Brady has now outlasted young competition like Jimmy Garoppolo in New England in part because Brady is moving like a younger man. Following Aaron Rodgers ' injury, Brady is far ahead of the pack in my grading system, just like he is at Pro Football Focus. He's my pick for midseason MVP.

3 Alex Smith QB Chiefs

You know it's been a strange season when Smith seems almost too reliant on big plays. Smith has missed a few more throws in the past three weeks than his scorching first five games, but it's still been the best half season of Smith's career.



2017 stats: 8 games | 69.1 pct | 2,181 pass yds | 8.4 ypa | 16 pass TD | 0 INT | 154 rush yds | 1 rush TD

4 Carson Wentz QB Eagles 12

His Week 8 performance



2017 stats: 8 games | 61 pct | 2,063 pass yds | 7.8 ypa | 19 pass TD | 5 INT | 203 rush yds | 0 rush TD 
His Week 8 performance against the 49ers was a fine microcosm of his season, with periods of stagnant offensive play interrupted by feats of brilliance.

6 Dak Prescott QB Cowboys 6

While



2017 stats: 7 games | 62.8 pct | 1,569 pass yds | 6.9 ypa | 14 pass TD | 4 INT | 168 rush yds | 3 rush TD 
While Deshaun Watson is rightly one of the biggest stories in the NFL, last year's Next Big Thing has quietly served notice that he's not going anywhere. (It's amazing that a Cowboys quarterback can quietly do anything, but this is what happens when the team's running back, owner and former quarterback are all bigger national stories.)

7 Tyrod Taylor QB Bills 1

TyGod is a poor man's less and using his feet to buy more time to find his rag-tag group of receivers down the field.



2017 stats: 7 games | 63.8 pct | 1,343 pass yds | 6.9 ypa | 8 pass TD | 2 INT | 175 rush yds | 1 rush TD 
TyGod is a poor man's Russell Wilson as a passer and one of the best pure movers at the quarterback position I've ever seen. Taylor's fantastic season has come with him running less and using his feet to buy more time to find his rag-tag group of receivers down the field. Tuesday's trade for Kelvin Benjamin gives Taylor a real chance to end this season in the playoffs and then Hawaii.

7 Deshaun Watson QB Texans 11

With every ensuing teardrop deep throw delivered right on the money, I'm reminded of Watson's college evaluations that questioned his deep ball. It's a reminder that college offenses often don't showcase a player's full skill set and that, well, 22-year-olds can improve when football becomes their profession.



2017 stats: 7 games | 61.8 pct | 1,699 pass yds | 8.3 ypa | 19 pass TD | 8 INT | 269 rush yds | 2 rush TD

9 Matt Ryan QB Falcons 3

If you squinted through the New Jersey rain



2017 stats: 7 games | 65.9 pct | 1,844 pass yds | 7.9 ypa | 9 pass TD | 6 INT 
If you squinted through the New Jersey rain last Sunday and overlooked the center-snap exchange issues, Ryan had one of his most encouraging performances of the season. Drops killed three drives on an afternoon where Ryan was consistently on target and made some high-level throws.

10 Marcus Mariota QB Titans 3

The



2017 stats: 6 games | 62.5 pct | 1,301 pass yds | 7.4 ypa | 4 pass TD | 4 INT | 124 rush yds | 3 rush TD 
The schedule gods gave Mariota the Colts and Browns to face with an injured hamstring. Perhaps that makes up for Mariota suddenly learning how to play without a consistent running game to support him, especially in short-yardage situations.

11 Ben Roethlisberger QB Steelers 1

Roethlisberger had his best half of the season to open the team's win



2017 stats: 8 games | 61.1 pct | 2,062 pass yds | 7.5 ypa | 10 pass TD | 9 INT 
Roethlisberger had his best half of the season to open the team's win over the Bengals . In the six quarters that followed, the Steelers called 50 runs and 39 passes, excluding kneel downs. This is an organization that now plays to its running game and defense.

12 Cam Newton QB Panthers 5

I didn't think it was possible for the



2017 stats: 8 games | 63.1 pct | 1,841 pass yds | 7.0 ypa | 10 pass TD | 11 INT | 255 rush yds | 3 rush TD 
I didn't think it was possible for the Panthers to put more on Newton's plate, but Tuesday's trade of Kelvin Benjamin pulled it off. Newton has gained more than double the rushing yards of the team's No. 8 overall running back Christian McCaffery and now the team's receiving attack is led by Devin Funchess and Ed Dickson

13 Matthew Stafford QB Lions 8

Is Stafford a few spots too high on this list because of his incredible amount of "wow" throws in an otherwise so-so season? We all have our blind spots.



2017 stats: 7 games | 60.4 pct | 1,851 pass yds | 6.9 ypa | 12 pass TD | 4 INT

14 Derek Carr QB Raiders 3

The



2017 stats: 7 games | 64.6 pct | 1,654 pass yds | 6.9 ypa | 12 pass TD | 6 INT 
The Raiders ' performance in Buffalo was typical of Carr's season. Oakland has the fewest plays of any offense in the league, in part because of its sagging defense and amount of turnovers. Too much of the Raiders ' attack relies on jump balls to wideouts who aren't making plays.

15 Philip Rivers QB Chargers 6

The last few seasons have included Rivers starting fast before a dramatic second-half fade, exacerbated by offensive line injuries. The pass protection is better this season, so perhaps Rivers can reverse the trend.



2017 stats: 8 games | 60.5 pct | 2,028 pass yds | 7.1 ypa | 13 pass TD | 6 INT

16 Kirk Cousins QB Redskins 4

Cousins is a solid NFL starter whose yardage is inflated by a lot of screen passes, yards after catch and open receivers. He's largely the function of the players around him, making this median ranking make a lot of sense.



2017 stats: 7 games | 67.9 pct | 1,900 pass yds | 8.0 ypa | 13 pass TD | 4 INT | 121 rush yds | 1 rush TD

17 Jared Goff QB Rams 8

Consider it a great sign the



2017 stats: 7 games | 59.9 pct | 1,719 pass yds | 7.7 ypa | 9 pass TD | 4 INT 
Consider it a great sign the Rams were able to get wins over the Jaguars and Cardinals without Goff needing to do that much. The bad news: He's increasingly struggled with pressure as the season wears on, ranking No. 28 by Pro Football Focus when facing a pass rush. The good news: He's not under pressure that much. Goff shows off progress in other areas on a weekly basis, including his ability to get the Rams into the right play before the snap.

18 Jameis Winston QB Buccaneers 3

Aside from a strong outing in Buffalo, this



2017 stats: 7 games | 61.8 pct | 1,853 pass yds | 7.5 ypa | 10 pass TD | 6 INT 
Aside from a strong outing in Buffalo, this Buccaneers offense has failed to stay in rhythm all season. Winston's shoulder injury probably impacted his accuracy in Week 8 against the Panthers , although it's not like Winston has been on the money or had great timing with his receivers otherwise. He's ranked in the top 13 by PFF and DVOA, so maybe I'm missing something.

19 Carson Palmer QB Cardinals 3

Before



2017 stats: 7 games | 61.4 pct | 1,978 pass yds | 7.4 ypa | 9 pass TD | 7 INT 
Before his arm injury , Palmer was a great test to see which analysts were actually watching the games this season. While far from his 2014-15 peak, Palmer was throwing the ball well after an ugly season opener set the national narrative. Context is needed when a quarterback is supported by the league's worst running game, according to Football Outsiders, and the league's worst pass protection, according to Pro Football Focus.

20 Case Keenum QB Vikings 1

It's unfortunate for the journeyman quarterback that the best stretch of his career could soon be ended by



2017 stats: 7 games | 63.9 pct | 1,610 pass yds | 6.9 ypa | 7 pass TD | 3 INT 
It's unfortunate for the journeyman quarterback that the best stretch of his career could soon be ended by Teddy Bridgewater taking over as the Vikings starter.

21 Andy Dalton QB Bengals 3

The offense everyone expected with tight end



2017 stats: 7 games | 63.3 pct | 1,603 pass yds | 7.4 ypa | 11 pass TD | 8 INT 
The offense everyone expected with tight end Tyler Eifert and first-round pick John Ross making plays never materialized. The play calling is tepid, built around surviving a rough offensive line. The further we get away from 2015 the more it feels like that season was Dalton's unfinished masterpiece, an anomaly in a career otherwise played on the border between franchise quarterback and liability.

22 Eli Manning QB Giants 1

Eli is playing better than he did a year ago, although he's not going to elevate the players around him. The next



2017 stats: 7 games | 64.2 pct | 1,600 pass yds | 6.2 ypa | 10 pass TD | 5 INT 
Eli is playing better than he did a year ago, although he's not going to elevate the players around him. The next nine games could rank as Manning's most challenging stretch since his first starts in New York as a rookie replacing Kurt Warner.

23 Josh McCown QB Jets 2

McCown is playing better than any



2017 stats: 8 games | 70.5 pct | 1,840 pass yds | 7.2 ypa | 12 pass TD | 7 INT | 57 rush yds | 2 rush TD 
McCown is playing better than any Jets fan could have hoped, although his stats and decision-making have routinely nose-dived in the fourth quarter.

25 Trevor Siemian QB Broncos 11

Siemian is not getting much help from his teammates but his erratic accuracy and decision making have snowballed rapidly over the last three weeks. He only ranks this high because of a solid first four games elevating his grade just above the bottom tier of quarterbacks. This is likely the last time he gets ranked after



2017 stats: 7 games | 61.5 pct | 1,669 pass yds | 6.8 ypa | 9 pass TD | 10 INT | 89 rush yds | 1 rush TD 
Siemian is not getting much help from his teammates but his erratic accuracy and decision making have snowballed rapidly over the last three weeks. He only ranks this high because of a solid first four games elevating his grade just above the bottom tier of quarterbacks. This is likely the last time he gets ranked after getting benched for Brock Osweiler

26 Blake Bortles QB Jaguars

No quarterback who has started each of his team's games has thrown fewer passes, which is the whole idea behind this bizarre



2017 stats: 7 games | 58.7 pct | 1,398 pass yds | 7.1 ypa | 9 pass TD | 5 INT | 137 rush yds | 0 rush TD 
No quarterback who has started each of his team's games has thrown fewer passes, which is the whole idea behind this bizarre Jaguars season. Bortles has had two nice starts out of seven. That's progress, but it's fair to say even the Jaguars coaching staff has no idea which Bortles they'll get in a given week.

27 Joe Flacco QB Ravens 3

He doesn't look hurt. His arm appears fine. The offensive line isn't that bad. All the normal excuses that could explain how one of the NFL's best pure throwers is operating



2017 stats: 8 games | 64.0 pct | 1,290 pass yds | 5.4 ypa | 6 pass TD | 8 INT 
He doesn't look hurt. His arm appears fine. The offensive line isn't that bad. All the normal excuses that could explain how one of the NFL's best pure throwers is operating the league's worst dink-and-dunk offense don't apply. After an improved outing against Miami , Flacco finally passed DeShone Kizer to escape dead last in yards per attempt (5.39 to Kizer's 5.37).

29 Mitch Trubisky QB Bears NR

Each game, Trubisky shows off the skill set that got him drafted so high. Other than that, he's almost impossible to evaluate considering the team he's on and the weapons around him. He is often a beat late or three on throws, but that's a typical area to improve on for any rookie quarterback.



2017 stats: 4 games | 47.5 pct | 512 pass yds | 6.4 ypa | 2 pass TD | 2 INT | 110 rush yds | 0 rush TD

30 Brett Hundley QB Packers NR

It's just not the same hearing "GREEN 18, GREEN 18 HIKE" from a voice other than



2017 stats: 3 games | 52.5 pct | 244 pass yds | 4.1 ypa | 1 pass TD | 4 INT | 47 rush yds | 1 rush TD 
It's just not the same hearing "GREEN 18, GREEN 18 HIKE" from a voice other than Aaron Rodgers . Mike McCarthy's bonafides as an offensive mind will be tested over the next eight weeks . The few deep attempts Hundley has taken also suffer in comparison to Aaron Rodgers , but that's true of all humans.

31 Deshone Kizer QB Browns

Positives: His pocket movement and arm strength. But getting benched three games in a row along with the 3:11 touchdown-to-interception ratio feels like a worst-case scenario for how this season could have played out so far.



2017 stats: 7 games | 52.1 pct | 1,144 pass yds | 5.4 ypa | 3 pass TD | 11 INT | 144 rush yds | 3 rush TD

32 C.J. Beathard QB 49ers NR

The Iowa rookie has now thrown more career passes than new teammate



2017 stats: 4 games | 52.7 pct | 647 pass yds | 5.9 ypa | 2 pass TD | 3 INT | 84 rush yds | 1 rush TD 
The Iowa rookie has now thrown more career passes than new teammate Jimmy Garoppolo , a stat that shouldn't last long. New England's surprise offer to the 49ers could not have come at a better time, because Beathard was not ready for NFL action in three outings where even his short passes were often off the mark.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

